Some moments from a comedy show can stay with viewers long after an episode ends. The Season 2 finale of India's Got Latent brought several familiar faces back to the stage.

Samay Raina Surprises Praveen Bairwa With Yamaha R15

Comedian Samay Raina surprised India's Got Latent contestant Praveen Bairwa, also known as Boss 15, with a brand-new Yamaha R15 worth around Rs 2.5 lakh. Samay decided to gift him the bike after learning that Praveen was still unemployed.

Praveen had been using an old Splendour. The surprise left him extremely happy and became one of the highlights of the episode.

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Praveen also performed a poetry act during the finale. Impressed by his performance, Samay gifted him two Ai+ Nova smartphones.

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Keshav Jha Returns With A Poetry Performance

Season 1 contestant Keshav Jha returned to the show and performed a poetry piece. The poet, singer and comedian then spoke about the recognition and opportunities he received.

Samay asked Keshav how much he had earned after appearing on the show. His answer surprised everyone as he revealed that he had bought a house.

Keshav also revealed that he appeared on a couple of reality shows but could not share details due to contractual restrictions. He is pursuing a master's degree in Hindi and has performed 30-35 live shows in two years during his India tour.

He also gave Samay a copy of his book and credited India's Got Latent for helping him build his career.

Samay Raina Announces Rs 1 Lakh Prize For Every Participant

The finale followed a different format from the show's usual scoring system. Samay introduced the panel, including Raftaar, Balraj Ghai and Sahil Kale, before announcing that every participant would receive Rs 1 lakh in cash, regardless of their performance.

Drummer Pratik Sangale also appeared on the episode and showcased his musical talent.

Samay Raina Talks About His Difficult Phase

Samay opened up about a difficult phase in his career and recalled wondering whether India's Got Latent would return. He also said he had written to ChatGPT while going through that period.

Meanwhile, dating rumours involving Samay and actor Medha Shankar resurfaced online following their recent sightings. Older clips of Samay roasting others also began circulating on social media.

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