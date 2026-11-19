Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh recently made their relationship official on Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, confirming that they were more than just friends. Days after the announcement, reports of trouble in their relationship started doing the rounds. The two reportedly unfollowed each other on social media, sparking speculation about their breakup.

Now, Avinash Mishra has finally addressed the breakup speculation. The actor took to his Instagram Stories and requested people to respect their privacy amid the ongoing discussion.

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He wrote, “Guys, let's put this behind us and move forward. The last few weeks have been tough for many. Requesting media pages to respect everyone's privacy. Relationships are personal, not public entertainment. Not everything is about views and engagement. Let's allow people to live in peace.”

Eisha Singh's Mother's Alleged Voice Note

This comes after an alleged voice note of Eisha Singh's mother surfaced online. In the viral audio, she seemed to accuse Avinash of cheating on her daughter.

Eisha's mother purportedly said, “Usne okay kara, cheezein aage badhi, toh hum agree hue, varna koi maa apni beti ko aise platform par ye sab bolne ke liye nahi bhej degi. Aaj Avinash ke against kuch bola jaata, toh main uske saath khadi hoti, kyunki ab woh meri family ka member hone wala hota. Lekin is beech mein jo cheat hua aur jo bhi cheezein hui, ab ye cheezein spread karne ka koi matlab nahi hai. (He agreed to it, and things moved forward, so we agreed as well. Otherwise, no mother would send her daughter to a platform like that to say all these things. If anything had been said against Avinash today, I would have stood by him because he was about to become a member of my family. But whatever cheating took place and whatever happened in between, there is no point in spreading these things now.)”

She further spoke about the emotional turmoil her daughter allegedly went through following the incident.

Though the authenticity of the video couldn't be established.

About Avinash Mishra And Eisha Singh's Relationship

Avinash and Eisha first crossed paths on Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 18. They developed a close friendship during their time on the show. After the season ended, rumours of the two actors dating started doing the rounds on the internet.

The speculation gained momentum after Avinash won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. A video from the show's success party went viral that showed Avinash expressing his feelings for Eisha. He said, “I am grateful and blessed that I have Eisha in my life.”

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Eisha then prompted him to continue, saying, “Aage toh bol.” Avinash responded, “I love you, baby,” leaving the actress blushing. She eventually replied, “Okay, I love you too.”

Last week on Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, Avinash confirmed that he and Eisha are more than just friends. But now, their social media activity and the alleged voice note from Eisha's mother have fuelled speculation about their separation.

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