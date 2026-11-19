Amitabh Bachchan recently spoke about his admiration for Dhanush on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, recalling his experience of working with the actor in the 2015 film Shamitabh. Calling it a “great privilege”, Bachchan praised Dhanush's acting range and ability to get completely absorbed in his characters.

In a recent promo shared on Instagram, contestant Kedarnath Sahu spoke about being a huge fan of Dhanush and said he knew almost everything about the actor. Bachchan agreed with him, revealing that he, too, was a big admirer of the South star.

Recalling their time working together, Bachchan said, “Aap aur humme ek cheez hain ki hum bhi unke bohot bade fan hain. Manvayar, sach bolu toh voh adhbudh kalakaar hain aur aap unko koi bhi abhinay karne ko boliye puri tarah uss mein ghus jaate hain aur naachte bhi bohot ache hain.”

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He went on to describe Dhanush as an extraordinary performer, praising the way he immerses himself in every role and his dancing skills.

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‘It Was A Great Privilege For Me'

Big B went on to share, “Hume unke saath ek film (Shamitabh) mein kaam kiya tha aur humare liye bohot bada saubhagya tha aur kaafi suna tha unke baare mein aur kaafi jaankari bhi thi unke baare mein lekin unse mulakat hui aur unke saath kaam kiya humne aur unka kaam dekha aur sahi mein bahut hi adhbudh kalakaar hain voh. (I had the opportunity to work with him in Shamitabh, and it was a great privilege for me. I had heard a lot about him and knew quite a bit about him, but then I met him, worked with him and saw his work. And truly, he is an extraordinary artist).”

All About Shamitabh

Made under the direction of R Balki, Shamitabh brought together Amitabh Bachchan, Dhanush and Akshara Haasan, who made her acting debut with the film. It was released in theatres on February 6, 2015.

Shamitabh revolved around Dhanush's character Daanish, a mute aspiring actor who dreams of becoming a film star. Amitabh essayed the role of Amitabh Sinha, a failed actor with a powerful voice. To achieve their dreams, the two joined forces. Amitabh lent his voice to Daanish, eventually creating the screen identity of “Shamitabh”.

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The film featured music by veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja. The soundtrack included songs such as Ishq-e-Fillum, Sha Sha Sha Mi Mi Mi, Piddly Si Baatein, Stereophonic Sannata and Thappad. The song, “Piddly Si Baatein”, was a massive hit and was sung by Amitabh himself.

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