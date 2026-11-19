Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this time he will be playing one of its most iconic villains rather than Iron Man. The actor will take on the role of Victor Von Doom, better known as Doctor Doom, in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel first announced his casting at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024, raising questions about how his return would fit into the franchise following Tony Stark's death in Avengers: Endgame.

In a new Marvel featurette, Downey Jr. opened up about what led him to reconsider his decision to step away from the franchise. He said he had made peace with the end of his journey as Iron Man and felt that Avengers: Endgame had given the character a fitting conclusion.

However, when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige first approached him about returning, Downey Jr. began to wonder if there were still surprises left for him in the Marvel universe.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

“I kind of made my peace with it and it felt so definitive by the time Endgame had been released. When it was first broached by Kevin who said, ‘Hey, do you think you would ever?' And then I really just thought, ‘How many surprises are left?'” the actor said.

This time, Downey Jr. will return to the franchise in a very different avatar, stepping into the role of Doctor Doom, a character far removed from the superhero audiences have associated him with for years.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Makes Variety's 100 Greatest Movie Stars List, Ranks Ahead Of Zendaya And Joaquin Phoenix

Robert Downey Jr Calls Doctor Doom A Master Manipulator

Talking about Victor Von Doom, Downey Jr. described the character as a “master manipulator” and explained how that could raise the stakes in Avengers: Doomsday.

“Any of these movies is only as good as this villain. Victor is a master manipulator. And because of that, there are levels to the stakes here,” he said.

Downey Jr. also praised the ensemble cast, saying they are people he would “do any movie with, eight days a week.” The film brings together characters from different parts of the Marvel universe, including the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men.

Downey Jr Reflects On His Bond With Marvel

The featurette also touched on Downey Jr.'s long association with the franchise and the audience that has followed his journey. He said the team continues to work hard to live up to that connection.

“We just really keep trying to earn it with every breath. It's really hard to explain the love I have for this,” he said.

His comment underlines the strong bond he continues to share with Marvel after years of playing Tony Stark.

About Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday features Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ian McKellen, Chris Hemsworth and Anthony Mackie. The film brings the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Avengers and other superheroes together against a threat that could destroy everything they hold dear.

Advance bookings have opened in India. The film will release in Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026, a day before its global release. It will arrive in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will also be screened in Marvel Presented In Infinity Vision and other premium formats.

ALSO READ: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Nostalgia Hits Hard As Kareena Kapoor's Poo And Hrithik Roshan's Rohan Reunite After 23 Years

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.