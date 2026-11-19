India's biggest IT services brands have suffered a steep decline in brand value, with artificial intelligence emerging as a key factor behind the setback, according to Kantar's BrandZ 2026 ranking of the country's most valuable brands.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro have seen their brand values fall by 45%, 41% and 40%, respectively, from a year earlier. The declines underline the growing pressure on India's traditional business technology and services sector as AI reshapes the way companies deliver services and compete for business.

TCS, ranked India's third most valuable brand, has a brand value of $24.11 billion, down 45% year-on-year. Infosys, at seventh position, saw its brand value decline 41% to $15.08 billion. Wipro, ranked 37th, recorded a 40% fall to $2.97 billion, according to the report.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: India Has A New Most Valuable Brand, And It Isn't HDFC Bank. Kantar 2026 Report Lists Top 10

The weakness extends beyond these three IT majors. HCLTech's brand value declined 33% to $8.61 billion, while LTIMindtree, which has rebranded as LTM, saw a 31% fall to $2.78 billion. Persistent Systems recorded a 29% decline, taking its brand value to $2.10 billion.

Kantar attributed part of the broader weakness in Indian brand valuations to macroeconomic pressures, particularly an AI-driven disruption in the business services sector.

“There are macro headwinds spurring this decline – most notably an AI-driven wobble in the business service sector,” the report said.

The report's foreword also points to the pressure artificial intelligence is placing on established technology and business-to-business models. It notes that AI is reshaping India's B2B landscape, creating new opportunities while challenging traditional business models.

The impact is also being felt beyond company valuations. Kantar said AI has challenged India's large business services sector, with knock-on effects for the country's labour market and consumer spending.

The pressure on IT services brands comes at a time when the broader Indian brand landscape is also facing a difficult year. The combined value of the country's 100 most valuable brands fell 12% to $460 billion in 2026, compared with the previous year.

ALSO READ: Thousands Of Anthropic Staff Poised To Become Millionaires Ahead Of $1.5 Trillion Nasdaq Debut

In its overview, Kantar said the decline was concentrated in large, historically important sectors, particularly consultancies that dominate India's Business Technology and Services Platforms category. It also flagged growing competition from local niche players and global AI disruptors.

The shift is reflected in the changing composition of the rankings, with the share of total brand value accounted for by Business Technology and Services Platforms declining, while Automotive and Retail brands gained ground.

However, Kantar's assessment is not that established Indian brands have lost their relevance altogether. Instead, it argues that scale alone is no longer enough to protect market position as competition intensifies and consumer expectations change.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.