Prime Minister Narendra Modi has challenged India's corporate leaders to explain whether recent tax relief has translated into better pay and more employment, putting the spotlight on how businesses are using the benefits of government policy.

Addressing industry leaders at a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, Modi asked companies whether they had increased employee salaries or expanded hiring after the government raised the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh.

His remarks put a direct question before corporate India: if businesses have received policy support and tax relief, how much of that benefit is reaching employees and the wider economy?

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Modi also said the industry's demand for tax exemptions could never be fully satisfied. He urged companies to look beyond seeking concessions and focus on their contribution to India's economic growth.

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PM Modi wants Indian businesses to think beyond domestic demand

The Prime Minister also called on companies to treat India's large consumer market as a launchpad for global expansion, rather than a reason to remain focused only on domestic sales.

He urged businesses to manufacture products that meet international demand, build dependable supply chains and use opportunities created by India's free-trade agreements with major economies, including the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Modi further stressed that businesses must consider national interests when making long-term investment decisions. He warned that global resources were increasingly being used as strategic tools, making supply-chain security and stronger domestic production more important.

Since 2014, the government has pushed domestic manufacturing across sectors such as semiconductors, defence, metals and leather. Modi's latest remarks signal that policy support must translate into stronger hiring, better wages and greater global competitiveness.

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