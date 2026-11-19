Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged Indian businesses to raise the quality of goods they sell at home and make use of the opportunities opened by free trade agreements with major economies.

Speaking at FICCI's centenary convention, Modi said businesses should stop treating India's 140 crore consumers as a guaranteed market. He questioned why sellers still use the phrase "export quality" to persuade Indian customers that a product is good.

"Do not take 140 crore Indians for granted as an assured market where anything will sell," Modi said. "This mindset must change; my countrymen deserve top quality."

Modi also asked businesses whether they had plans to take advantage of the trade agreements India has signed. "India has signed Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with several major economies; doors have opened for you," he said. "Have you planned to seize this opportunity? If you do not take advantage of all my hard work, who will?

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Modi also asked India Inc to suggest, without any hesitation or reluctance, more reforms that are necessary for further growth of the country.

Addressing industry body FICCI' Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention, the prime minister also asked corporates to focus on making India self-reliant, and urged them to invest heavily in agriculture and allied sectors. Modi highlighted achievements of his government in the last 12-13 years, and lauded efforts made by all sections of the society.

Citing the latest World Bank report, Modi said in just 12–13 years, 50 crore people have overcome poverty. Modi said the basic corporate tax rate has been reduced from 30% in 2014 to 22 per cent, and individual income of up to Rs 12 lakh a year is also tax-free.

While the government has reduced the corporate tax, he asked if the industry has increased the strength of employees and raised their wages. He also emphasised that a country progresses when it respects its farmers, small entrepreneurs, industries, wealth creators and taxpayers.

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