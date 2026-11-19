With the arrival of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), India's contribution to the highly anticipated video game has come into focus. More than 1,600 developers working at Rockstar Games' Bengaluru studio reportedly played a significant role in creating the blockbuster title, highlighting India's growing presence in the global gaming industry.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya highlighted the city's contribution in a post on X, stating that a significant part of GTA 6's development had been carried out by Rockstar India developers based in Bengaluru. "A significant part of its development has been done by Rockstar India, in this city, by over 1,600 developers," he stated.

In his post, Surya also traced the city's gaming industry history to Dhruva Interactive, founded by entrepreneur Rajesh Rao in Bengaluru in 1995 with a single computer. Dhruva Interactive was acquired by Rockstar Games in 2019, bringing its development expertise into the company's Indian operations.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: PM Modi Joins GTA Trend, Shares How India Upgraded Between GTA V And VI | See Pics

According to gaming industry reports, approximately 1,615 developers at Rockstar India's Whitefield studio worked on the project. Their contributions reportedly included developing open-world environments, creating in-game assets and building locations within Leonida, the fictional US state where the game is set. One of the locations associated with the Bengaluru team's work is Vice Beach.

Rockstar India's Bengaluru team has also contributed to previous major titles, including Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, NDTV reported.

Indian Developers' Contribution to Global Gaming

GTA 6 is not the only internationally recognised gaming franchise to benefit from Indian development talent. A Channel News Asia report published on November 19 highlighted the contributions of Indian studios to several major global gaming projects.

Dhruva Interactive previously worked on titles such as Forza Motorsport, Marvel's Spider Man, Sea of Thieves and Days Gone. Its work included developing environments, characters and other visual elements.

The report also shed light on the contributions from other Indian studios. Lakshya Digital worked on recreating Captain Jack Sparrow as a digital character for Kingdom Hearts III, while Indian developers contributed to art, animation, programming and design for Assassin's Creed Nexus VR.

These projects reflect how Indian developers are increasingly involved in different stages of large-scale game production, extending beyond conventional software development and outsourcing.

While Rockstar Games has not publicly disclosed a detailed breakdown of the contributions made by each studio, the reported involvement of more than 1,600 Bengaluru developers puts India's gaming talent firmly in the spotlight.

The development also highlights Bengaluru's evolution from an IT services hub into an important contributor to the global video game industry.

ALSO READ: We Got GTA 6 Before The End Of We Got X Before GTA 6' Memes: Here Are Some Funny Ones

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.