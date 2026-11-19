Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) was released on Thursday, marking the return of one of the gaming industry's most popular franchises. After 13 years of anticipation, fans are celebrating the game's launch, while social media is flooded with memes and jokes marking the end of one of the internet's longest-running trends.
Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA 6 takes players back to Vice City, a fictional setting inspired by Miami. The game also expands its world to Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida. The storyline follows two central characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, whose lives become intertwined with the criminal underworld after a failed attempt to improve their circumstances.
Here are some funny memes shared by users on X.
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The game's launch has also brought an end to the viral "We got this before GTA 6" meme. For years, internet users have used the phrase to poke fun at the game's prolonged development and repeated delays, joking about major global events and technological advancements that happened before its release.
One user on X wrote, "Before GTA 6 memes officially retire today."
"Before GTA 6" memes officially retire today https://t.co/CPXm44LlJB— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) November 18, 2026
ALSO READ: GTA 6 Takes Over The Internet: Social Media Flooded With Memes As Long-Awaited Game Arrives
Another user listed several major events and developments that took place before the game's release.
"Since today is the last day we can say 'We got this before GTA 6,' here's everything we actually got before GTA 6," the user wrote.
Since today is the last day we can say “We got this before GTA 6,” here's everything we actually got before GTA 6. 💀 * We got COVID-19 before GTA 6. * We got lockdowns before GTA 6. * We got Queen Elizabeth II's death before GTA 6. * We got King Charles III before GTA 6. * We got two British monarchs before GTA 6 * We got a new Pope before GTA 6. * We got the first American Pope before GTA 6. * We got Donald Trump becoming president again before GTA 6. * We got multiple US presidential elections before GTA 6. * We got Russia invading Ukraine before GTA 6. * We got ChatGPT before GTA 6. * We got AI taking over the internet before GTA 6. * We got AI girlfriends before GTA 6. * We got AI-generated Drake songs before GTA 6. * We got the first image of a black hole before GTA 6. * We got commercial space tourism before GTA 6. * We got Apple Vision Pro before GTA 6. * We got foldable phones before GTA 6. * We got 5G before GTA 6. * We got PS5 before GTA 6. * We got Xbox Series X before GTA 6. * We got Nintendo Switch 2 before GTA 6. * We got GTA 5 on three console generations before GTA 6. * We got Red Dead Redemption 2 before GTA 6. * We got Cyberpunk 2077 before GTA 6. * We got Elden Ring before GTA 6. * We got Baldur's Gate 3 before GTA 6. * We got Hogwarts Legacy before GTA 6. * We got Marvel's Spider-Man 2 before GTA 6. * We got God of War Ragnarök before GTA 6. * We got Hollow Knight: Silksong before GTA 6. * We got multiple Call of Duty games before GTA 6. * We got multiple FIFA rebrands before GTA 6. * We got GTA 6 trailers before GTA 6. * We got GTA 6 leaks before GTA 6. * We got Avengers: Infinity War before GTA 6. * We got Avengers: Endgame before GTA 6. * We got Spider-Man: No Way Home before GTA 6. * We got Deadpool & Wolverine before GTA 6. * We got a new Superman before GTA 6. * We got a new Batman before GTA 6. * We got Joker: Folie à Deux before GTA 6. * We got Oppenheimer before GTA 6. * We got Barbie before GTA 6. * We got Barbenheimer before GTA 6. * We got Dune: Part Two before GTA 6. * We got Avatar: The Way of Water before GTA 6. * We got Avatar: Fire and Ash before GTA 6. * We got Game of Thrones ending before GTA 6. * We got House of the Dragon before GTA 6. * We got Stranger Things Season 5 before GTA 6. * We got Squid Game Seasons 2 and 3 before GTA 6. * We got Wednesday before GTA 6. * We got The Last of Us before GTA 6. * We got The Boys before GTA 6. * We got WandaVision before GTA 6. * We got Loki Season 2 before GTA 6. * We got One Direction breaking up before GTA 6. * We got BTS going on hiatus before GTA 6. * We got Taylor Swift's Eras Tour before GTA 6. * We got Rihanna performing at the Super Bowl before GTA 6. * We got Messi winning the World Cup before GTA 6. * We got Messi leaving Barcelona before GTA 6. * We got Messi joining Inter Miami before GTA 6. * We got Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid before GTA 6. * We got Ronaldo joining Al Nassr before GTA 6. * We got John Cena turning heel before GTA 6. * We got Roman Reigns becoming Tribal Chief before GTA 6. * We got Cody Rhodes finishing his story before GTA 6. * We got The Rock returning to WWE before GTA 6. * We got TikTok before GTA 6. * We got Instagram Reels before GTA 6. * We got Threads before GTA 6. * We got Twitter becoming X before GTA 6. * We got Skibidi Toilet before GTA 6. * We got the Grimace Shake before GTA 6. * We got the Sigma male trend before GTA 6. * We got the Rizz trend before GTA 6. * We got the NPC livestream trend before GTA 6. * We got the Hawk Tuah meme before GTA 6. * We got the Roman Empire trend before GTA 6. * We got UFO hearings in Congress before GTA 6. * We got the Titan submarine disaster before GTA 6. * We got the Tesla Cybertruck before GTA 6. * We got a total solar eclipse before GTA 6. * We got a rocket booster caught by its launch tower before GTA 6. * We got people graduating before GTA 6. * We got people getting married before GTA 6. * We got people having children before GTA6 What else we got ???????— Marvel Mania (@Sksj002) November 18, 2026
"We got COVID-19 before GTA 6.
We got lockdowns before GTA 6.
We got Queen Elizabeth II's death before GTA 6.
We got King Charles III before GTA 6.
We got two British monarchs before GTA 6.
We got a new Pope before GTA 6.
We got the first American Pope before GTA 6.
We got Donald Trump becoming president again before GTA 6," the user added.
The list continued with technological advancements and pop culture developments.
"We got ChatGPT before GTA 6.
We got AI taking over the internet before GTA 6.
We got AI girlfriends before GTA 6.
We got AI-generated Drake songs before GTA 6.
We got the first image of a black hole before GTA 6.
We got commercial space tourism before GTA 6.
We got the Apple Vision Pro before GTA 6.
We got foldable phones before GTA 6.
We got 5G before GTA 6.
We got PS5 before GTA 6," the user added.
A third user described the meme's retirement as the "End Of An Era".
END OF AN ERA. 🥲 After 13 years, the viral “Before GTA 6” meme finally comes to an end today. What started as a joke about the long wait for Grand Theft Auto VI became one of the internet's most iconic memes. We'll no longer be able to joke about how “we got _____ before GTA 6.” 😭 The meme era is officially over. We really survived an entire era of “Before GTA 6.” �— Anime Feels (@animefeelsx_) November 18, 2026
"After 13 years, the viral 'Before GTA 6' meme finally comes to an end today. What started as a joke about the long wait for Grand Theft Auto VI became one of the internet's most iconic memes," the user wrote.
"We'll no longer be able to joke about how 'we got _____ before GTA 6.' The meme era is officially over. We really survived an entire era of 'Before GTA 6'," the user added.
7 years of “we got this before GTA 6” memes today, GTA 6 is finally here, an entire era of memes has officially come to an end😭 https://t.co/7ZGOEkmEzy— Genwealth (@genwealthXD) November 18, 2026
We got the end of Before GTA6 memes before GTA6— SkreechRoadkill (@SkreechRoadkill) November 19, 2026
Another user wrote, "And just like that, one of the internet's one of the longest running jokes has officially come to an end."
13 years of waiting. Countless delays. An entire generation of memes. And just like that, one of the internet's one of the longest running jokes has officially come to an end. 🪦 RIP to the legendary "Before GTA VI" meme. We actually got GTA VI #GTA6 #Gaming #WeGotBeforeGTAVI #Memes #StoryMode #Jason #Lucia #GTA #VI— Captain Side (@CaptainSide1) November 18, 2026
ALSO READ: GTA 6 Goes Live In India Now! What New Gamers Need To Know
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