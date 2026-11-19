Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) was released on Thursday, marking the return of one of the gaming industry's most popular franchises. After 13 years of anticipation, fans are celebrating the game's launch, while social media is flooded with memes and jokes marking the end of one of the internet's longest-running trends.

Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA 6 takes players back to Vice City, a fictional setting inspired by Miami. The game also expands its world to Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida. The storyline follows two central characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, whose lives become intertwined with the criminal underworld after a failed attempt to improve their circumstances.

Here are some funny memes shared by users on X.

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The game's launch has also brought an end to the viral "We got this before GTA 6" meme. For years, internet users have used the phrase to poke fun at the game's prolonged development and repeated delays, joking about major global events and technological advancements that happened before its release.

One user on X wrote, "Before GTA 6 memes officially retire today."

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Another user listed several major events and developments that took place before the game's release.

"Since today is the last day we can say 'We got this before GTA 6,' here's everything we actually got before GTA 6," the user wrote.

"We got COVID-19 before GTA 6.

We got lockdowns before GTA 6.

We got Queen Elizabeth II's death before GTA 6.

We got King Charles III before GTA 6.

We got two British monarchs before GTA 6.

We got a new Pope before GTA 6.

We got the first American Pope before GTA 6.

We got Donald Trump becoming president again before GTA 6," the user added.

The list continued with technological advancements and pop culture developments.

"We got ChatGPT before GTA 6.

We got AI taking over the internet before GTA 6.

We got AI girlfriends before GTA 6.

We got AI-generated Drake songs before GTA 6.

We got the first image of a black hole before GTA 6.

We got commercial space tourism before GTA 6.

We got the Apple Vision Pro before GTA 6.

We got foldable phones before GTA 6.

We got 5G before GTA 6.

We got PS5 before GTA 6," the user added.

A third user described the meme's retirement as the "End Of An Era".

"After 13 years, the viral 'Before GTA 6' meme finally comes to an end today. What started as a joke about the long wait for Grand Theft Auto VI became one of the internet's most iconic memes," the user wrote.

"We'll no longer be able to joke about how 'we got _____ before GTA 6.' The meme era is officially over. We really survived an entire era of 'Before GTA 6'," the user added.

Another user wrote, "And just like that, one of the internet's one of the longest running jokes has officially come to an end."

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