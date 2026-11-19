Malaysia's Immigration Department has announced that Indian nationals will no longer be eligible for visa-free entry into the country from January 1, 2027.

Under the revised policy, Indian passport holders will have to obtain a valid visa before travelling to Malaysia. The decision was announced on November 17.

The department also stated that visa applications can be submitted through Malaysia's MyVISA online portal from December 1, 2026. This gives prospective travellers a month to begin applying before the revised entry requirements come into effect.

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Under the existing arrangement, Indian passport holders can visit Malaysia without a visa for a period of upto 30 days. The exemption, which covers tourism, business as well as social visits, is scheduled to remain available till December 31, 2026. However, Indian nationals entering Malaysia from January 1, 2027, onwards will need a valid visa before arrival.

The November 17 notice, however, does not specify the visa category applicable to Indian tourists, the revised application fee, the processing time or the documents applicants need to submit in order to obtain a visa.

Travellers therefore are advised to check the official Malaysian immigration website and MyVISA portal for updated instructions when applications open.

The Immigration Department has also issued a warning regarding the visa processing fees. According to this announcement, all fees paid towards visa processing will be strictly non-refundable, irrespective of the outcome of an application. This implies that applicants will not receive a refund even if their visa application is rejected.

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The department has also clarified that the fees will not be returned if Malaysia subsequently changes its visa policy or is travellers alter their plans.

The notice further states that the Immigration Department of Malaysia reserves the right to amend entry requirements at any time in accordance with the directives issued by the Malaysian government.

Indian nationals planning to travel to the country before the policy change can continue using the existing visa exemption until December 31, 2026, subject to the applicable entry conditions. Travellers entering Malaysia from January 1, 2027, onwards must have a valid visa before arrival, even if their tickets were booked before the policy change came into effect.

The official MyVISA portal is the designated platform for submitting applications from December 1, 2026.

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