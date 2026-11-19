Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday joined the viral Grand Theft Auto (GTA) trend on Instagram. He shared a carousel titled "Between GTA V and VI, here's how India upgraded", presenting what counts as the country's progress.

Grand Theft Auto, developed by Rockstar Games, is one of the world's best-selling video game franchises. GTA V launched on consoles in September 2013. Its sequel, GTA VI, is scheduled to launch on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

"India is playing a whole new game!" Modi wrote in the caption of the post. Many users replied with jokes about the prime minister turning to gaming memes.

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The slides use a "then and now" format, tagged GTA V for the past and GTA VI for the present.

- A "fragile five" economy has become the fastest-growing major economy.

- Extreme poverty has fallen from 27% to 2.6%.

- A sanitation figure has risen from 39% to 100%.

- Solar capacity has grown from 2.82 GW to 175 GW.

- Space startups have gone from one to 440.

- Rail electrification has risen from 20% to 99.6%.

- Data costs have dropped from Rs 308 to Rs 7.51 per GB.

- India has moved from a major defence importer to an exporter to over 80 countries.

- Naxal-affected districts have fallen from 182 to zero.

Why GTA

Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

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The game had been delayed from May 2026. GTA V launched on consoles in September 2013, so the wait runs past 13 years.

Behind The Figures

The poverty numbers match the World Bank's October 2026 Poverty and Equity Brief. It put extreme poverty at 27.1% in 2011 and 2.6% in 2023, using a threshold of $3 a day.

On Naxalism, the Centre told states that no district is now affected by Left Wing Extremism. Government data count 126 affected districts in 2014. The 182 figure matches an earlier peak around 2013.

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Modi's Gen Z Push

Modi had turned to Instagram to win over young voters after Gen Z protests. The protests over leaked national exam papers led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The World Bank brief noted youth unemployment rose from 14.6% to 15.9% between the first quarters of FY26 and FY27.

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