Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for decisive action against drug abuse to free the country from the menace, while urging officials to prevent the return of Naxalism in any form and step up efforts to eradicate poverty.

Modi said this at a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers held here at Bharat Mandapam, where 11 secretaries of different Union ministries and departments gave presentations, sources aware of the matter told PTI.

The elevation of 50 crore people from below the poverty line and the elimination of Naxalism were the two key subjects that were discussed threadbare at the meeting.

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The prime minister stressed on intensifying action for ensuring a "Drugs Free India" and directed all concerned to ensure that the campaign becomes successful, sources said.

At one point, while talking about the problems of narcotics, Modi turned emotional and said it has badly affected some areas of the country, they said.

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The prime minister said that if the government could remove poverty, there is no reason to think that it will not be successful in ending the drugs menace.

Modi's comments came ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab -- one of the states badly hit by the drug menace and the issue is likely to dominate the political discourse in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The meeting hailed the Modi government's poverty alleviation programmes and cited the World Bank report that said that 50 crore people have been moved out of poverty between 2011 and 2023, causing the extreme poverty rate to plummet by 90 per cent -- from more than one in four Indians to roughly one in thirty-eight.

Sources said that Modi gave credit to everyone -- ministers, officials and field workers -- for the success and said it was possible only due to a "whole-of-government approach".

The prime minister said for decades, "garibi hatao" has been just a slogan but it is the current government which has been able to remove poverty successfully.

This government is dedicated to ameliorating the problems of the poor, Modi said.

Referring to the success in the fight against the Naxals, Modi said everyone must ensure that the problem does not recur and violence does not return in the once Maoist-hit areas.

If the government can elevate 50 crore people from below the poverty line, there is no reason that it will not become a developed country in 21 years, when the country will complete the 100th year of independence, PM Modi was quoted as saying by a source.

The prime minister also said that when he talked about 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' after he assumed charge as prime minister, many people used to laugh at him, but he continued to work in this direction.

There were detailed discussions on the elevation of 50 crore people from below the poverty line and how the menace of Naxals was eliminated from the country, the sources said.

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Modi also talked about the success of direct benefit schemes and the expansion of the banking network in the country.

Among the secretaries, Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur, Secretary in the Department of Financial Services Sanjay Lohiya and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan gave detailed presentations of their respective areas.

Modi chaired the meeting hours after returning from the ASEAN Summit late last night from Manila.

The council of ministers' last meeting, which was termed as 'Chintan Shivir', was held in September during which the ministers discussed how to ensure 100 per cent penetration of all government schemes to the actual beneficiaries and connect with citizens effectively on the steps taken for their welfare.

However, no name was given to Wednesday's council of ministers meeting.

In the September meeting, the council of ministers were divided into eight groups, and the prime minister interacted with each of them, besides addressing them together. At the conclusion of the meeting, the prime minister also had lunch with the ministers and senior officials at the venue.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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