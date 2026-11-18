Anthropic is weighing a higher price for its initial public offering (IPO) after investor interest surged far beyond the shares available, potentially turning the Claude maker's stock market debut into one of the most heavily subscribed offerings in history.

The artificial intelligence company has received indications of interest worth approximately $400 billion from institutional investors and nearly $100 billion from retail investors, according to CNBC.

The combined demand is approaching $500 billion, prompting the company to consider increasing its IPO price above $80 per share.

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Anthropic closed its order books on Tuesday, with final pricing decisions expected after the US market closes on Wednesday. The indications are non-binding, meaning the final demand and offer terms could still change.

Anthropic IPO Could Exceed Its Initial Fundraising Target

The company had initially proposed selling 825 million shares at a price range of $70 to $78 apiece. At the upper end, the offering would raise approximately $64.35 billion.

An increase above $80 would lift the potential proceeds beyond that initial target, depending on the final offer price and share allocation.

The scale of investor interest is particularly striking when compared with SpaceX's record-breaking listing. The Elon Musk-led company raised $85.7 billion when it debuted on Nasdaq in June, making it the largest IPO on record.

Anthropic's reported demand is higher, although demand indications are not equivalent to actual subscriptions or funds raised.

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Big Tech Has Billions Riding On Anthropic's Listing

Anthropic's market debut carries significance beyond its fundraising ambitions. Amazon and Google each hold stakes valued at more than $100 billion, while Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and AMD have agreed to collectively invest $26 billion in the IPO.

The relationship works both ways. Anthropic relies on expensive computing infrastructure supplied by several of these technology companies, making its growth closely connected to the wider AI hardware and cloud ecosystem.

Revenue Growth Comes With Significant Financial Risks

Anthropic's prospectus shows how rapidly its business has expanded. Revenue reached $33.24 billion in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, approximately 12 times the level recorded a year earlier.

Its run-rate revenue climbed to around $81 billion by the end of October.

However, the company reported a net loss of $104 billion for the nine-month period, largely reflecting changes in the fair value of convertible notes and derivative liabilities.

Its prospectus also outlines extensive risks involving competition, regulation, national security and the costs of developing AI systems.

The IPO will therefore test whether public-market investors are willing to pay a premium for rapid AI growth while accepting the financial and regulatory uncertainties surrounding the industry.

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