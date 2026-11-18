Cyclone Akvan has begun to disrupt travel across the east coast, with Indian Railways cancelling trains in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and an international flight from Chennai called off as a precaution ahead of the storm's expected landfall on November 20.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Akvan will cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts, between Narsapur and Puri, by noon on Friday. It is expected to remain a severe cyclonic storm at landfall, with sustained winds of 90 to 100 kmph and gusts reaching 110 kmph.

Railways said the cancellations were made to keep passengers safe, and asked travellers to take note of the changes and plan their journeys accordingly.

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Cyclone Akvan: Which Trains Have Been Cancelled?

Services on the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul route have been hit. Train No. 18515 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express and Train No. 18516 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express have been cancelled on both November 19 and 20 according to IANS.

Passengers should check individual train numbers and travel dates through official railway channels, as further changes may be announced as the storm approaches.

Cyclone Akvan: Trains Diverted, Short-Terminated

Details of any diverted, short-terminated or short-originated trains are yet to be announced. Passengers on routes through coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha should check their train's status before leaving for the station.

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Cyclone Akvan: Flight Cancellations And Travel Advisories

The weekly flight between Chennai and Yangon in Myanmar has been cancelled in both directions because of the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, All India Radio reported. More than 144 passengers, who had come to Chennai from Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli to take the flight, had to return home, as the next flight is only scheduled for next week, All India Radio Reported.

No other flight cancellations linked to Akvan have been officially confirmed so far. However, travellers flying through Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar and other airports in the affected region should confirm their flights with airlines before leaving for the airport.

Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts in Odisha are under a red warning for extremely heavy rainfall on November 19. The state has also shut schools and Anganwadi centres in these six districts from November 19 to 21.

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In Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu are under an orange alert for heavy rain on November 18 and 19.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. Travellers should follow official updates from the IMD, railways, airlines and state disaster management authorities, avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable coastal areas and check their bookings before setting out.

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