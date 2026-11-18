Bollywood's epic blockbuster Ramayana has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in India gross on Day 14, marking another major milestone for Nitesh Tiwari's directorial as it continues its theatrical run. Since Ramayana's release on Nov. 5, PVR Inox shares have risen nearly 8% so far, amid the nationwide buzz of the Ranbir Kapoor-led multi starrer. Earlier today, the stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,740 apiece on NSE, pushing the market cap above Rs 17,060 crore.

The multiplex chain extended gains to over 6% in two days after ratings agency CRISIL revised its outlook for the firm's long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to ‘Positive' from ‘Stable', according to media reports. Along with the outlook upgrade, CRISIL Ratings also reaffirmed its 'Crisil AA' rating on the long term debt instruments of the leading cinema chain operator.

The positive outlook revision by the credit ratings company, coupled with expectations of sustained business growth, improving operating margins and a stronger financial position, lifted investor sentiment towards the stock. On Nov. 18, PVR Inox shares opened at Rs 1,678.40 and climbed 3.65% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 1,737.90, their highest level in nearly 26 months. The stock settled 1.80% hgiher at Rs 1,707.60 apiece on the NSE.

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Shares of PVR Inox have picked a strong momentum in recent months, climbing more than 20% since the multiplex operator reported its July–September quarterly results on October 28. The stock is up 69% year-to-date, having gained 43% over the past 90 days, 70% in six months, and over 54% over the last year. The rally reflects growing investor optimism around the cinema exhibition sector, driven by expectations of a stronger film slate, expansion plans, and improved operational performance.

On Day 14, Ramayana has earned Rs 16.54 crore in India on Wednesday so far, with the film currently running across 18,708 shows. Its India net collection has reached Rs 837.49 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 1,000.62 crore. The film's worldwide gross has reached Rs 1,483.10 crore, according to Sacnilk.

PVR Inox Q2 Results

PVR Inox's consolidated net profit (attributable to owners) stood at ₹263 crore in Q2 FY27, in comparison to ₹106 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company's revenue from core operations advanced around 17% YoY to ₹2,105 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal year, compared to ₹1,800 crore in the same period a year earlier.

Movie exhibition revenues improved 16.6% YoY to ₹2,104 crore in Q2 FY27, from ₹1,803 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. While the movie production and distribution revenues gained 8.5% in the period under review.

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