Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader in the US House of Representatives, is set to make history as the first Black Speaker of the House after securing his party's nomination for the position on November 18.

House Democrats voted overwhelmingly in favour of Jeffries in a closed-door ballot, with 251 votes in his favour and 11 against, according to reports.

The nomination puts the 56-year-old New York representative closer to becoming the first Black American to hold the powerful position.

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However, Jeffries still needs to secure the support of the full House when lawmakers vote on January 3, 2027, as the new Congress convenes. Democrats are expected to hold a sizeable majority after their victory in the November 2026 midterm elections, putting him in a strong position to win the speakership.

Who Is Hakeem Jeffries?

Hakeem Sekou Jeffries was born on August 4, 1970, in Brooklyn, New York. He grew up in the Crown Heights neighbourhood and is the son of an Air Force veteran and a social worker.

Jeffries studied political science at the State University of New York at Binghamton before earning a master's degree in public policy from Georgetown University. He later graduated from New York University School of Law.

Before entering politics, Jeffries worked as a corporate lawyer. He also served in the New York State Assembly before moving to national politics.

He was elected to the US House of Representatives in 2012, representing New York's 8th Congressional District, which includes parts of Brooklyn and Queens. He took office in January 2013.

How Did Hakeem Jeffries Rise In US Politics?

Jeffries began his political journey in New York, initially running unsuccessfully for state office before eventually winning a seat in the New York State Assembly.

His breakthrough in national politics came in 2012, when he challenged longtime Democratic Representative Edolphus Towns for the congressional seat. Towns eventually stepped aside, allowing Jeffries to win the election.

Over the years, Jeffries established himself as an influential Democratic lawmaker and became a member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

In November 2022, House Democrats elected him as their leader, succeeding Nancy Pelosi. He formally became House Minority Leader in January 2023, making him the first Black lawmaker to lead either party in the House.

As minority leader, Jeffries became the public face of House Democrats and led the party's opposition during the Republican-controlled Congress.

What Does The US House Speaker Do?

The Speaker of the House is one of the most powerful positions in the US political system. The Speaker presides over the House of Representatives, influences the legislative agenda and plays a key role in deciding which bills come up for consideration.

The position is also important in the US presidential line of succession. The Speaker stands second in line to the presidency, after the vice president.

The Speaker is elected by members of the full House of Representatives, which has 435 voting seats. A candidate generally needs 218 votes to secure the position when all seats are filled and members vote.

Why Would Hakeem Jeffries' Election Be Historic?

If elected, Jeffries would become the first Black American to serve as Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

His elevation would mark a significant moment in American political history, more than 150 years after Joseph Rainey became the first Black American elected to the House in 1870.

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Jeffries would also take over the position at a crucial time for Democrats.

The party is preparing to return to control of the House after winning the 2026 midterm elections, giving it an opportunity to shape the legislative agenda for the next Congress.

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