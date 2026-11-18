A gang of armed robbers looted jewellery worth several crores of rupees from a Senco Jewellers showroom in Bettiah, Bihar's West Champaran district, in a daylight robbery.

The robbers arrived on three motorcycles and stormed the multi-storey showroom around noon. They held the staff and customers at gunpoint, took away their mobile phones and tied their hands to prevent anyone from raising an alarm or calling for help.

According to police officials, six masked men entered the showroom posing as customers before pulling out firearms and overpowering the security guard at the entrance. They then held the store manager, sales staff and customers hostage while carrying out the robbery.

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Eyewitnesses reported that the gang operated with chilling precision and complete disregard for surveillance cameras. While two robbers stood guard near the main glass doors to prevent anyone from entering or escaping, the remaining four systematically shattered display cases and forced staff members to empty the main vault. Over the course of nearly twenty minutes, the culprits stuffed trays of heavy gold necklaces, bangles, and diamond sets into large duffel bags.

While clearing out the showroom's jewellery displays, the gang assaulted two people, striking them on the head before fleeing the scene.

According to a woman inside the showroom, the robbers declared on their way out, 'We will be back; this is a movie.'

Following the report, DIG Harkishore Rai, SP Kumar Gautam, and DSP Ajit Kumar rushed to the spot with contingents from multiple police stations. The officials examined the premises and interrogated the staff.

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Preliminary reports indicate that the culprits made off with jewellery worth an estimated Rs 30 to Rs 40 crore, though officials are still determining the exact valuation of the stolen goods. Police have launched an investigation to track down and apprehend the suspects in what early assessments suggest could be one of the biggest heists in Bettiah's history.

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