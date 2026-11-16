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Caught On Camera: After Daylight Jewellery Heist, 3 AM Robbery Attempt In Nashik Society? Viral Videos

Two men allegedly posed as customers before fleeing with a tray of gold rings from a Nashik jewellery shop, while a separate video has surfaced claiming to show a late-night robbery attempt at a residential society.

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Caught On Camera: After Daylight Jewellery Heist, 3 AM Robbery Attempt In Nashik Society? Viral Videos
Screengrab from a video posted on X by Dandhavolu S Giri

In a separate incident, a suspected robbery attempt was reported at a residential apartment complex in Ashwin Nagar, CIDCO, Nashik, around 3:30 am on November 15. A video of the incident has since surfaced on social media.

Two Men Pose As Customers, Steal Gold Rings In Daylight

The daylight theft took place at Arya Jewellers in the Jatra Hotel area of Nashik. According to the video, two men entered the shop pretending to be customers and asked the shopkeeper to show them gold rings.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

While the shopkeeper was displaying the jewellery, one of the men allegedly picked up a tray containing gold rings and ran out of the store. His accomplice followed him.

The shopkeeper immediately jumped over the counter and chased the two men. Other employees also joined the pursuit, but the suspects managed to escape in a four-wheeler reportedly parked outside the shop.

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