Caught On Camera: After Daylight Jewellery Heist, 3 AM Robbery Attempt In Nashik Society? Viral Videos

In a separate incident, a suspected robbery attempt was reported at a residential apartment complex in Ashwin Nagar, CIDCO, Nashik, around 3:30 am on November 15. A video of the incident has since surfaced on social media.
Watch | Nashik, Maharashtra: CCTV footage captured the movements of masked suspects allegedly attempting to carry out a robbery at a residential apartment complex in Ashwin Nagar, CIDCO, around 3:30 AM on November 15. 📌 According to local residents, the suspects were carrying a bag filled with equipment allegedly intended for the robbery. 📌 The incident has raised security concerns among local residents.— United News of India (@uniindianews) November 16, 2026
Two Men Pose As Customers, Steal Gold Rings In Daylight
The daylight theft took place at Arya Jewellers in the Jatra Hotel area of Nashik. According to the video, two men entered the shop pretending to be customers and asked the shopkeeper to show them gold rings.
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While the shopkeeper was displaying the jewellery, one of the men allegedly picked up a tray containing gold rings and ran out of the store. His accomplice followed him.
Daylight robbery💥 📍Nashik:Two thieves stole a tray containing 2.5 tolas of gold rings from Arya Jewellers,posing as customers.They distracted the shopkeeper and escaped in a waiting car.A dramatic chase followed. #Nashik #GoldRobbery #CCTV #BreakingNews #CrimeNews #Robbery https://t.co/0rh2KwFbOz— Dandhavolu S Giri (@girizoom) November 10, 2026
The shopkeeper immediately jumped over the counter and chased the two men. Other employees also joined the pursuit, but the suspects managed to escape in a four-wheeler reportedly parked outside the shop.
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