LTCG Tax Relief Coming In Budget 2027? CBDT Chief's Reaction Keeps Investors' Hopes Alive

Investors hoping for relief on the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and securities transaction tax (STT) may have reason to keep an eye on Budget 2027. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Ravi Agarwal has indicated that suggestions raised by stakeholders are being examined, although no decision has been taken yet.

In his first official response on the LTCG-STT issue, the CBDT chairman told NDTV Profit's Shrimi Choudhary that pre-Budget consultations are underway and the government is considering the representations received from various stakeholders.

Asked whether the tax department had assessed the revenue implications of the proposed changes, the chairman said the suggestions were still under consideration.

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"Stakeholders are putting across their points. Budget meetings and pre-Budget meetings are going on, and we would consider them. I'm sure that on February 1, you'll get to know about it," he said.

He added that the issues flagged during consultations were being examined from different perspectives before the government takes a final call.

"Ultimately, whatever decision is taken, it would come out in the Budget," the CBDT chairman said.

(This is a developing story)







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