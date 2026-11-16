India’s Billion-Dollar Quant Firm Nearly Triples Singapore Profit, Earns 25% Less At Home. Here's Why

India-born quantitative trading firm Graviton Research Capital has shifted the centre of its profitability overseas, according to a report.

Its Singapore subsidiary increased annual profit by 166% to $142.4 million for the year ended March 2026, even as earnings at its Indian business declined 25%, Bloomberg reported.

The contrasting performances mark a significant change for the Gurugram-based high-frequency trading firm. Its Singapore unit, Graviton Research Capital (Singapore) Pte, generated revenue of $239.4 million, up 112% from the previous year, according to its regulatory filing. Profit represented nearly 59% of revenue.

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Meanwhile, the Indian entity reported a profit of Rs 8.84 billion, equivalent to approximately $94 million. Its revenue declined 11% to Rs 22.8 billion. Singapore has, therefore, overtaken India as the firm's larger profit contributor.

Graviton attributed the domestic decline to headwinds in India's trading environment. The country's derivatives market has faced regulatory tightening after mounting concerns over retail investor losses. SEBI found that nearly 91% of individual futures and options traders lost money in the financial year ended March 2025.

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Competition has also intensified. Global proprietary trading firms, including Jane Street, Citadel Securities and Hudson River Trading, have expanded their Indian operations. Higher personnel costs added pressure, with Graviton's employee expenses rising 21% to Rs 11.6 billion, nearly half its domestic revenue.

The securities transaction tax increase on futures and options, effective April 1, 2026, could add another cost burden in the current financial year. Singapore's expansion, meanwhile, reflects Graviton's growing international ambitions. The company is recruiting across Singapore, Amsterdam and India, while recently appointing Adam Celentano as US chief operating officer to develop its American business.

Founded in 2014 by IIT Delhi alumni Nishil Gupta and Ankit Gupta, Graviton has emerged as a major force in India's algorithmic trading industry. Its latest results have also lifted the founders' estimated fortunes, with Bloomberg valuing each at around $1 billion.

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