Ravi Shastri Backs Gautam Gambhir's Warning, Points To India's Biggest Batting Concern

India may have bounced back from their humiliating defeat in the fourth ODI against New Zealand to win the final match and seal the series 3-1, but their batting struggles have continued to raise questions.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has now backed current head coach Gautam Gambhir's concerns, saying the team needs to improve its batting approach in conditions that offer assistance to fast bowlers.

India were bowled out for just 89 in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui after struggling against New Zealand's pace attack. Although the visitors won the fifth ODI at the same venue by 22 runs, they managed only 209 with the bat.

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The series victory did little to take away from the concerns surrounding India's batting, particularly with the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa on the horizon.

"Gautam Gambhir was right," Shastri said on Sony Sports.

What Gautam Gambhir Said About India's Batting

Following India's 244-run defeat in the fourth ODI, Gambhir admitted that the team's batting performances on the New Zealand tour had been a concern.

The India head coach pointed out that the conditions in New Zealand were among the closest the team could experience to those expected in South Africa during the 2027 World Cup. He stressed that the batters needed to be better prepared, both mentally and technically, to deal with challenging conditions.

Gambhir also said that the bigger concern was not just the low total but how quickly India had lost wickets. The team was bowled out in 26.4 overs, raising questions about its ability to negotiate periods when the conditions favour the bowlers.

"You're always concerned when you get bundled out for 90-odd. Why won't I be concerned? These are conditions which are going to be closest to what we might get during the World Cup," Gambhir had said at the press conference after the fourth ODI.

"It is a bit of a concern, because yes, there is some help here for the bowlers, so we have to be not only mentally but from the skill point of view we need to be ready as well.

"For me, I think the bigger concern is not the runs; it's how quickly we got bundled out - I think in around 26 or 27 overs. So hopefully we can try and rectify that as soon as possible. There are no unplayable deliveries in international cricket. Matt Henry bowled in good areas, but we should be able to negate that ," he had added.

"It isn't just this match. Even in the previous match, we were seven down for 111," he noted.

Ravi Shastri Backs Gambhir, Wants Better Batting Application

Shastri agreed with Gambhir's assessment and said India needed to show better application when playing in conditions that offer assistance to the bowlers.

Speaking after the fifth ODI, Shastri said Gambhir was right to highlight the similarities between New Zealand's conditions and those India could encounter in South Africa.

He also emphasised that the team should not always approach matches with the expectation of scoring more than 300 runs. According to Shastri, batters need to understand that totals of 260 or 270 can also be enough to win matches on pitches that favour the bowling side.

India's Bowlers Rescue The Team In Fifth ODI

"He was right in the last press conference, when he said 'I'm most disappointed because these are the closest conditions we'll get to South Africa'. You expect a better performance in the future, where the application has to be better. At times it will be tough, you'll have to negotiate a period of time. You can't always target 300-320. On some tracks, 260-270 can be a match-winning score," Shastri added.

India's fifth ODI victory offered an example of Shastri's point. After being bowled out for 209, the visitors relied on their bowling attack to defend the modest total.

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Pace bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj played an important role in India's 22-run victory, helping the team restrict New Zealand and seal the five-match series 3-1.

While the result gave India a winning finish to the tour, the batting performances in the final two matches have underlined the need for improvement ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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