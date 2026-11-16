Akshay Kumar Is Ready For A Monster Showdown In Samuk Motion Poster

Akshay Kumar fans are super excited as the actor is all set to face a terrifying new enemy in his upcoming creature thriller Samuk. The makers have unveiled a new motion poster.

The motion poster shows a giant, menacing creature emerging against an eerie backdrop. Akshay can be seen in a rugged, military-style avatar, armed with a rifle and ready for a dangerous battle.

The intriguing visuals have left fans wondering what exactly Akshay's character will be up against.

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The film's tagline reads, “The mission is human. The enemy is not.”

The announcement also hints at a survival story where humanity faces a threat unlike anything it has encountered before.

Sharing the motion poster on Instagram, Akshay said, “The enemy isn't human. But the fight is for humanity. And backing down isn't an option.”

Directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures, Samuk blends science fiction, survival action and creature-horror elements.

The film also marks Akshay and Vipul Amrutlal Shah's reunion after 13 years. They have previously collaborated on films including Aankhen, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng and Action Replayy.

Speaking to Variety India earlier, Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, “After a gap of 13 years, starting a new journey with Akshay Kumar today is a very, very joyful, happy and proud moment for all of us.”

He added, “The ambition to create something better and bigger every single time with Akshay Sir has been the hallmark of our journey. We have challenged each other in many ways to keep pushing ourselves and doing better, and this time, the challenge is bigger than ever. I hope we create something together that people will absolutely love.”

The project has also brought international expertise on board.

Oscar-nominated creature-effects designer Alec Gillis, known for his work on the Alien and Predator franchises, has been roped in to work on the film's creature design.

Samuk also features Rukmini Maitra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire and Sushant Singh.

The makers have kept the plot and details about the creature under wraps, leaving its identity and origins a mystery for now.

Samuk is scheduled to hit theatres on May 28, 2027.

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