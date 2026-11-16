India's Unemployment Rate Dips to 4.9% In October. Women Drove The Improvement

India's unemployent rate in October fell to 4.9%, from 5% in September, as per data from the Central Statistics Office. The participation rate was 55.7%. For the priorJuly-September period the rate had declined to 5.1% from 5.4% in the previous quarter. Overall workforce participation went up by 0.5 percentage year-on-year to 53%.

Overall female labour force participation (LFPR) improved to 35.0% in October, 2026 from 34.6% in September, 2026, making its highest level since February, 2026, as per the data.

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Rural female LFPR rose by 0.6 percentage points over the month and reached 39.5% in October, 2026. However, female LFPR in urban areas remained stable at 25.9%.

Over the year, the overall female LFPR increased by 0.8 percentage points, from 34.2% in October, 2025 to 35.0% in October, 2026. Rural female LFPR gained 1.1 percentage points, rising from 38.4% to 39.5% and urban female LFPR gained 0.5 percentage points, from 25.4% to 25.9% during the same period.

The overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons aged 15 years and above improved marginally to 55.7% in October, 2026, compared to 55.5% in September, 2026. In rural areas, LFPR increased from 58.0% to 58.4% over the month, while the urban LFPR stood at 50.5% in October, 2026 against 50.7% in September, 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, the overall LFPR improved by 0.3 percentage points, increasing from 55.4% in October, 2025 to 55.7% in October, 2026. During the same period, rural areas recorded a gain of 0.6 percentage points, with rural LFPR increasing from 57.8% to 58.4%, while urban LFPR remained unchanged at 50.5%.

Overall worforce participation rate (WPR) increased to 53.0% in October, 2026 from 52.7% in September, 2026, reaching its highest level since February, 2026. Rural WPR increased by 0.5 percentage points over the previous month to 56.0% in October, 2026, whereas urban WPR remained broadly stable at 47.1%.

For males, WPR remained largely unchanged at 73.7% in October, 2026, against 73.6% in September, 2026. In rural areas, male WPR rose to 75.3% from 74.9% during the same period.

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Female WPR recorded a more notable month-on-month improvement, increasing from 32.8% in September, 2026 to 33.3% in October, 2026. This was supported by increase in both rural and urban areas, with female WPR rising from 37.4% to 38.0% in rural areas and from 23.5% to 23.7% in urban areas.

On a year-on-year basis, overall WPR expanded from 52.5% in October, 2025 to 53.0% in October, 2026, marking a 0.5 percentage point improvement. Rural WPR recorded an increase of 0.8 percentage points, from 55.2% to 56.0% in October, 2026 compared to the previous year, while urban WPR remained broadly stable at 47.1% in October, 2026 compared to 47.0% a year back.

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