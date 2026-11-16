Nasdaq Futures Fall 1% As Nvidia Slide Deepens: Three Reasons US Markets Are On Edge

US stock futures came under pressure on Monday as the selloff in technology and artificial intelligence-linked stocks deepened, with investors weighing concerns over the AI trade, uncertainty surrounding Nvidia and disappointing economic data from Asia.

Nasdaq-100 futures for December 2026 fell 282.50 points, or 1.01%, to 27,752.25. S&P 500 futures declined 0.25%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures edged up 21 points, or nearly 0.1%, pointing to a mixed start for Wall Street.

The weakness was particularly pronounced across semiconductor stocks in premarket trading. Micron Technology shares fell 4.99% to $739.49, extending losses after ending the previous session at $778.31. SK Hynix's US-listed ADR dropped 5.69% to $124.29, compared with its previous close of $131.79.

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Advanced Micro Devices shares declined 4.82% to $508.30, while Intel fell 4.79% to $56.80. Nvidia shares were also down 1.58% in premarket trading, adding to the pressure on the technology-heavy Nasdaq.

Why Are US Markets Under Pressure?

1. Nvidia's Slide Deepens

Nvidia has emerged as a major source of uncertainty for investors ahead of its third-quarter earnings announcement, scheduled for Tuesday after market hours. The chipmaker's shares lost around 13% last week, marking their steepest weekly decline since April 2025. The latest weakness follows reports about potential leadership uncertainty at the company, adding another layer of concern for investors already reassessing valuations across the AI sector.

While analysts expect Nvidia to deliver close to 100% year-on-year growth in earnings and revenue, investors will be looking beyond the headline numbers for indications of sustained demand and future growth.

2. AI Chip Stocks Extend Losses

The pressure is spreading beyond Nvidia, with semiconductor companies witnessing broad-based selling. The steep premarket declines in Micron, SK Hynix ADR, AMD and Intel suggest that investors are becoming increasingly cautious about technology valuations and the sustainability of the AI-led rally.

Weakness in chip stocks has also weighed on the broader Nasdaq, which has faced sustained pressure in recent weeks.

3. Weak Economic Data From Japan And China

Adding to the nervousness, fresh economic indicators from Asia have raised concerns about global growth.

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Japan's economy unexpectedly contracted at an annualised rate of 0.1% in the third quarter, against economists' expectations of 0.3% growth.

In China, October retail sales, fixed-asset investment and industrial output all missed market estimates, highlighting persistent weakness in the world's second-largest economy.

The disappointing readings have added a macroeconomic concern to the technology-led selloff. Despite last week's turbulence, Wall Street's major indices had posted gains of more than 2% each, marking their strongest weekly performance since August.

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