Nvidia's Monopoly Faces Challenges As AI Rivals Chip Away At Its Software Moat: William Lee

The artificial intelligence (AI) trade is entering a phase of reassessment as investors question Nvidia Corp.'s long-standing dominance in the semiconductor market and evaluate the impact of rising competition, geopolitical tensions and higher interest rates, according to William Lee, chief economist at Global Economic Advisors.

Speaking with NDTV Profit, Lee said Nvidia's enviable position, supported by an estimated 80% share of the graphics processing unit (GPU) market powering AI computations, could face challenges as competitors develop alternatives to its hardware and software ecosystem.

A key factor threatening Nvidia's competitive advantage is the potential erosion of its CUDA software moat, which has helped lock customers into its ecosystem. Lee pointed out that advanced AI models, including those developed by Anthropic, are increasingly capable of developing software that allows competing chips to be integrated into data centres, reducing dependence on Nvidia's technology.

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While Nvidia is expected to continue reporting strong earnings and maintaining high profit margins in the near term, investors are questioning whether these margins can be sustained over the next three to five years.

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Lee said the reassessment extends beyond Nvidia to the entire AI value chain, including hardware manufacturers, proprietary AI models and open-source alternatives. Competition between the US and China is another factor influencing investment decisions, with Chinese players such as Huawei potentially gaining ground as alternatives to Nvidia become more viable.

On interest rates, Lee said the Federal Reserve's acknowledgement that AI investments are not immune to higher borrowing costs is significant. However, he argued that AI-related capital expenditure remains relatively less sensitive to interest rates compared with other sectors.

He cautioned that persistent fiscal deficits globally could keep borrowing costs elevated, posing risks to interest-rate-sensitive sectors.

Turning to Japan, Lee highlighted its potential to emerge as a stronger AI technology player through investments in energy-efficient chips and data centres. He particularly cited Fujitsu's efforts to develop energy-efficient AI infrastructure that could reduce cooling and power requirements.

Lee also noted that Japan's high public debt, exceeding 200% of GDP, is partly cushioned by the fact that most of it is held domestically rather than by foreign investors.

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