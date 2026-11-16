Sensex At 95,000 By 2027? Morgan Stanley Sets Base-Case Target, Sees Scope For India Re-Rating

India's oldest stock market index, the BSE Sensexm may be reaching a bullish "turning point", according to Morgan Stanley. The brokerage is expecting a 16% upside to 95,000 levels in the index through December 2027 as part of its base case.

The probability of this materialising is 50% and assumes robust domestic growth, steady global growth, resolution to the India-US trade deal and Brent crude below $100. Additionally, it assumes a supportive liquidity environment and projects an 18.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in Sensex earnings through fiscal year 2029.

India is a defensive growth market, whose profit-to-GDP ratio hitting new highs before the end of the decade backed by domestic equity flows, a nascent IPO pipeline, weak trailing relative performance, attractive relative valuations and all-time low foreign positioning as factors supporting equities, MS underlined.

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Accordingly, the brokerage believes that India has a case for re-rating, arguing that lower oil intensity in GDP, a rising share of exports, especially services exports, and continued fiscal consolidation imply a lower savings imbalance.

India's 3D Edge

The three Ds that may drive the equity boom include India's durable, diversified, and decoupled growth.

India's earnings growth cycle could potentially outperform global peers, at the pace that it is picking up currently if concerns surrounding AI capex spending fade or geopolitical tensions ease.

Morgan Stanley expects rising investments monetary policy tailwinds, an undervalued currency, lack of fiscal headwinds, and stronger consumer sentiment to aid the growth.

It also outlined that accelerating growth can rarely run with inexpensive valuations and negative sentiment.

The brokerage expects the investment-to-GDP ratio to rise to 37.5% over the coming five years, helping earnings compound in the mid-to-high teens.

Not Just An Earnings Story

Morgan Stanley says its December 2027 target of 95,000 implies the Sensex trading at a 23x trailing P/E, above its 25-year average of 22x. This premium reflects greater confidence in India's medium-term growth trajectory, lower market beta and volatility, higher terminal growth rate, and more predictable policy environment

Preferred Sectors

Morgan Stanley said that it favours domestic cyclicals over defensives and externally oriented sectors, with an overweight stance on Financials, Consumer Discretionary and Industrials.

The view is underpinned by expectations of stronger investments, improving earnings growth and resilient consumption trends. Notably, the brokerage identified Indian IT as a "dark horse", expecting them to potentially emerge as key beneficiaries as global enterprises accelerate spending on AI applications and solutions.

Bull & Bear Case

Bull case (30% probability): Sensex 105,000, helped by oil below $75, easing inflation pressures, reforms and stronger earnings growth.

Bear case (20% probability): Sensex 68,000, if oil moves above $100, the RBI tightens policy and global growth slows materially.

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