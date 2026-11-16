Tejas Mk1A Is Almost Here, Indian Air Force Chief Just Gave Timeline. Here's What Ashutosh Dixit Says

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to induct its first full squadron of indigenous Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets this financial year, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit said in Delhi. The move is expected to reduce the IAF's dependence on foreign suppliers for fighter aircraft.

Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0, Dixit said the IAF had ordered 180 Tejas fighter jets and that work on key improvements to the Mark-1A variant was nearing completion.

The first squadron is expected to join the IAF by late 2026 or March 2027.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Key Developments and Induction Timeline

Speaking about the Tejas programme, Dixit said, "Creating indigenous capability in fully designed, developed, tested and then produced fighter is a challenge and only a handful of countries have been able to achieve it..."

"When LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) was developed, 600 to 700 work centers and laboratory spread across India. Every IIT is involved. A large number of railway labs, CSIR labs are involved. It is a national effort," he added.

He also talked about the fact that IAF had identified four major areas requiring improvements in the original Tejas aircraft and worked with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to address them. These improvements are now almost complete.

The Air Chief also confirmed that Astra air-to-air missile firing trials on the Tejas Mk1A have been completed, strengthening its combat capabilities.

Dixit's VAYU project aim is to prioritise rebuilding the IAF's fighter squadron strength and accelerating indigenous aircraft programmes, including Tejas Mk1A, Tejas Mk2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver Lose Shine: Yellow Metal Prices Fall Below Rs 1,35,000; White Metal Slips To Rs 1,69,000

He informed, "We have done that. We have designed the aircraft. We gave them one LCA from our inventory and created LCA Mark 1A. Those four areas are almost complete... Very shortly, we will have LCA Mark 1A joining Indian Air Force within this financial year."

Beyond the Mk1A induction, the IAF is working towards advancing the Tejas Mk2 programme, with its rollout expected next year.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.