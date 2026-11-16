Gold, Silver Lose Shine: Yellow Metal Prices Fall Below Rs 1,35,000; White Metal Slips To Rs 1,69,000

Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a sharp selloff on Monday, tracking losses in global markets, pressurised by a firmer US dollar and hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials.

MCX gold price declined as much as by Rs 2,320, or 1.69%, to an intraday low of Rs 1,34,385 per 10 grams, the level last seen in March this year.

MCX silver price crashed by Rs 7,115, or 4.03%, to nearly 52-week low of Rs 1,69,194 per kg. Silver prices have slumped 60% from its record high level of Rs 4.20 lakh touched in January this year.

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In the international market, spot gold price fell 0.3% to $3,867.39 per ounce, while US gold futures for December delivery dropped 0.4% to $3,870.30. Spot silver prices slipped 2.8% to $47.38 per ounce.

The US dollar index was at 103.46, its highest level since April 2025, making bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The fall in prices of precious metals also came after hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials, that reinforced bets of further interest rate hikes.

Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid said that inflation was still “running too hot” and that the central bank had “some work to do” to bring price pressures under control.

“Gold price hit more-than-one year low as traders weighed hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials and awaited remarks from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh for further clues on the US interest-rate outlook. This decline is also poised by stronger US dollar which has reached above 103 level,” said Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst, Technical Research, Choice Broking.

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Markets now see a 90% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike in December, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Rajeev Sharan, Head of Research, Brickwork Ratings noted that gold prices have entered a phase of consolidation after a strong run earlier this year.

“While prices may move between $3,850 and $4,000 per ounce in the near term, wedding demand in India and steady central bank buying should help limit the downside. Rate worries may weigh on sentiment in the short term, but steady demand continues to support gold's long-term appeal,” said Sharan.

Technical Outlook

According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, immediate support for MCX gold is placed at Rs 1,34,000 – Rs 1,35,000, followed by a stronger support zone at Rs 1,31,000 – Rs 1,32,000. On the upside, resistance is seen at Rs 1,37,500 – Rs 1,38,300, with the next hurdle at Rs 1,40,000 – Rs 1,41,000.

The RSI, hovering near 32, is approaching oversold territory, while the MACD histogram remains in negative territory, suggesting that any recovery is likely to encounter selling pressure.

“MCX gold is showing greater resilience than silver in Monday's trade, declining 0.6% compared with a 2.9% fall in the latter. Silver's higher volatility has left it more exposed to the ongoing selloff, while gold appears to be consolidating near its recent lows,” said Ponmudi R.

He believes the near-term bias for gold remains cautiously bearish, with a sustained move above Rs 1,37,500 needed to stabilise prices.

“A decisive break below Rs 1,34,000, however, could expose the next support zone around Rs 1,32,000,” Ponmudi added.

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