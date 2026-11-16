From Above Rs 4 Lakh To Below Rs 1.75 Lakh: Why Silver Prices Have Fallen So Sharply

Silver December futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) have taken deep plunge to Rs 1.69 lakh per kg from Rs 4 lakh per kg in January 2026. The steep decline comes amid pressure from rising US bond yields, stronger dollar, and a dip in industrial demand.

MCX Silver prices had breached the Rs 4 lakh per kg mark back for the first time back in January 2026 after escalating trade tensions triggered massive safe haven flows. Since then, the devil's metal seems to have lost its shine.

Elsewhere, Silver COMEX futures touched a new 52-week low on Monday, and traded nearly 4% lower at $47.22 an ounce.

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"Silver's nearly 60% correction from international record highs reflects a combination of a stronger US dollar, elevated US bond yields, ETF outflows and weakening industrial demand particularly slowdown In AI developments and the solar sector," said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

He highlighted that the near-term outlook for the white metal remains remains cautious, with US Federal Reserve policy, dollar movement and investment flows likely to dictate direction.

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"On MCX, Rs, 1,55,000 is the crucial support, while Rs. 190,000 is the immediate resistance. Comex Silver has a support near $40 an ounce. On flip side, $55 an ounce is resistance," Trivedi outlined.

A break below these levels could trigger further selloff, while a sustained move above resistance could indicate recovery, the market expert said. Although the long-term industrial demand fundamentals remain supportive, a durable reversal requires renewed investment demand and macroeconomic support.

For Comex futures too, the near-term forecast remains bearish.

"The breach of the double-bottom support zone at $48.50–49.00 has shifted this range into immediate resistance, with the next hurdle placed at $51.00–51.50. On the downside, immediate support lies at $46.00–46.50, followed by $44.00–44.50," highlighted Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

He added that a sustained upward move back to above $49 is required to stabilise prices. Conversely, a decisive break below $46 could open the way for a further decline towards $44.50.





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