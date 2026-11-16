India's WPI Inflation Rises To 12.29% In October As Fuel Prices Spike

India's wholesale price inflation accelerated to 12.29% in October 2026 from 11.39% in September, primarily driven by a sharp increase in fuel and power prices, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) recorded year-on-year (YoY) inflation of 12.29% in October, marginally below market estimates of 12.40%.

The All Commodities Index rose to 113.3 in October from 112.5 in September 2026.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Fuel and power inflation surged to 32.84% in October from 25.85% in the previous month, signalling intensifying cost pressures across the energy segment.

Inflation in primary articles also accelerated to 9.24% in October from 8.67% in September. In contrast, inflation in manufactured products moderated marginally to 9.54% from 9.76% during the same period.

Among the major groups, fuel and power recorded the sharpest increase in inflation. The index for the segment climbed to 115.7 in October from 110.5 in September.

The primary articles index edged higher to 120.6 from 120.3, while the manufactured products index remained unchanged at 110.2.

According to the ministry, the major contributors to WPI inflation during October included mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, electricity, food articles, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, food products, non-food articles, textiles, and rubber and plastic products.

Retail Inflation Breaches RBI's 6% Upper Tolerance Limit

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation also accelerated last week, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rising to 6.09% in October 2026 from 5.54% in September.

This marked the first time in two years that retail inflation breached the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance limit of 6%.

The increase was primarily driven by a sharp rise in food prices, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.