Varun Dhawan Injures Wrist Before Shoot, Shares Pics From Vacation

Actor Varun Dhawan's recent beach holiday at Maldives had plenty of adventure, but it also ended with an unexpected injury. The actor revealed that he hurt his wrist while water skiing, just before he was due to begin shooting for his next project. He shared the update through an Instagram post featuring several moments from his vacation.

“Water skied and injured my wrist before I start shooting ,” Varun wrote. He has not shared details about the extent of the injury or confirmed which project he will begin filming next.

Varun's Holiday Diaries

Despite the injury, Varun's holiday appeared to be packed with fun activities. His Instagram carousel featured pictures of him enjoying pizza by the beach, playing padel and spending time in the water.

The actor used short captions to describe different moments from the trip, including “Ate some pizza on the beach”, “Showered in the wild”, “Played some Paddel”, “Caught a sunset” and “Became a surfer”. He also asked his followers not to miss the seventh slide, which he described as his favourite memory from the holiday.

Varun also posted a video of himself standing on a board in the sea, with overwater villas visible in the distance. He described the experience as trying his hand at surfing. The other highlights included watching a sunset, spotting a rainbow and taking an outdoor shower.

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This was not the first time Varun had shared pictures from his getaway. In an earlier Instagram post with the caption “Wild and free”, he gave fans a look at his beach and poolside moments in Maldives. The pictures also included a glimpse of his daughter Lara spending time with him on the beach.

Upcoming Projects

Varun is preparing to return to work, although he has not revealed the film linked to his upcoming shooting schedule. One of his announced projects is Yash Raj Films' first horror film, directed by Abhay Pannu. The film is scheduled to release on March 31, 2028.

The actor was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by his father David Dhawan. The film also features Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde and marks another collaboration between Varun and his father.

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