'I Smoked Nearly 100 Cigarettes': Soni Razdan Recalls Filming While Pregnant With Alia Bhatt

Actress Soni Razdan has shared a surprising memory from the shooting of her husband Mahesh Bhatt's 1993 film Gumrah.

She revealed, in an exclusive interview with SCREEN, that she was pregnant with her younger daughter, Alia Bhatt, during the shoot but did not know it at the time. She also recalled smoking nearly 100 cigarettes in one day while filming a scene.

“I was shooting that smoking scene, and I'd have smoked some 100 cigarettes in one day. I had no clue Alia was inside me! I'm not a smoker, but after that, I was just craving cigarettes,” she said, laughing.

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Soni also performed the film's famous gallows scene while pregnant. The gallows scene in Gumrah shows the execution by hanging of Soni Razdan's character, Angela, and her mute brother Neil. Soni filmed the sequence while unknowingly pregnant with Alia Bhatt.

She returned to the shoot after five months, by which time her baby bump had become visible, requiring changes to her costumes.

Soni Razdan Worked During Pregnancies

Soni revealed that she had also continued working while pregnant with her first daughter, Shaheen Bhatt. She was shooting for the television show Buniyaad, which aired between 1986 and 1987.

She praised the show's directors, Ramesh Sippy and Jyoti Swarup, for taking good care of her. At the time, she lived in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, where getting a taxi early in the morning was difficult. Since she did not own a car, the makers arranged transport for her and gave her a comfortable room on the sets.

“I never took any break. The break took me,” Soni said, recalling how she continued working through both pregnancies.

Soni and Mahesh welcomed their first daughter, Shaheen, in 1988. Their second daughter, Alia, was born in 1993.

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Soni Razdan On Industry Changes

“It's changed a lot,” said Soni. The actress spoke about how things have improved for working mothers in the film industry. She said she is happy that Alia does not have to hide the fact that she is a mother while continuing to work.

Soni explained that actresses in her time often avoided talking about their children. “Because at that time, we had to tiptoe around the fact that we had children so that the producer wouldn't get stressed that I'd have to run away if my child fell sick,” Soni said.

Soni said that times have changed, and actresses can now continue shooting without having to hide their pregnancies.

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