Raha Kapoor Turns 4: Alia Bhatt Shares Glimpses Of Bluey-Themed Birthday With Ranbir Kapoor

For Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter's birthday was a special family celebration. Raha Kapoor turned four on November 6, with the occasion bringing together family and close friends.

Inside Raha Kapoor's 4th Birthday Celebration

Alia Bhatt shared glimpses of the pastel-themed festivities on Instagram on November 7. The setup featured balloons, colourful decorations and a Bluey theme.

In the first picture, Alia and Ranbir can be seen with Raha as they cut the birthday cake. A backdrop at the venue had “Raha's 4th Birthday” written on it.

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Alongside the pictures, Alia shared a heartfelt caption: “She's 4. Our little unicorn. Blessed & obsessed. Forever & ever."

Raha was seen walking barefoot across the lawn in a grey checked dress, with her hair styled in tiny sections and decorated with colourful clips. Another picture showed Alia holding her daughter close and kissing her cheek. Alia kept Raha's face away from the camera in the photographs.

The photo series also showed Alia posing in a floral outfit against the colourful backdrop.

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Bluey-Themed Cakes At Raha's Birthday

The birthday featured two special cakes. One was inspired by the popular children's animated series Bluey, with Bluey and Bingo featured on the design. The pastel blue-and-pink cake also had a large number 4, along with rainbow motifs, stars and colourful cake toppers.

The second cake featured a drawing of Raha, Alia and Ranbir holding hands beneath fluffy clouds and a cheerful sun.

Raha's earlier birthdays also had distinct themes. For her second birthday in 2024, the family opted for a jungle-safari theme. Pictures shared by Alia's step-sister Pooja Bhatt showed a two-tier green cake decorated with fondant animals, including a lion, rabbit, bear and zebra. The cake also had leafy details and “Raha 2” written on it.

For her first birthday in 2023, chef Harsh Dixit shared a glimpse of the food spread, which included fries, ribbon sandwiches, Brie chilli cheese toast, tacos and dosa. The spread also included a birthday cake and cupcakes.

Alia Bhatt's Ramayana Post For Ranbir Kapoor

Ahead of Raha's birthday, Alia shared pictures of Ranbir and their daughter from the Ramayana set on November 5. In one picture, Ranbir, dressed as Lord Rama, was seen kissing Raha's cheek.

Sharing the photos, Alia wrote: “You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her ❤️"

She added, "So proud of you, Ranbir, and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies ✨ Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them ????♥️☀️????”

Ranbir and Alia welcomed Raha on November 6, 2022. The couple married on April 14, 2022, after growing close while working on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

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