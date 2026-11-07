Life Certificate Deadline November 30: How Pensioners Can Submit Jeevan Pramaan Online to Avoid Pension Delays

Many retired individuals depend on their pensions not only as a source of income but also as a way to manage their expenses and medications. This is the reason why missing any important deadline regarding pensions may cause additional problems.

The last day for submitting the annual life certificate, also called Jeevan Pramaan Patra, will be November 30, 2026. Pensioners who have reached 80 years of age may begin submitting it from October 1, while others may begin from November 1.

Importance of a Life Certificate

The banks and pension administrators issue this certificate annually to confirm that the pensioner is still alive and entitled to receive his/her pension benefits. Failure to comply within the given time will result in delays or suspension of payments.

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How to Submit Jeevan Pramaan From Home?

Pensioners no longer need to stand in long queues at banks. They can avail themselves of the facility via Aadhaar face authentication. The procedure is as follows:

Download the Jeevan Pramaan and Aadhaar Face RD applications on a compatible Android device. Provide Aadhaar number, mobile number, and other details. Provide details of the pension, such as PPO number, bank account number, and pension disbursal authority. Follow the Aadhaar face authentication procedure. Once the verification process is complete, the Digital Life Certificate will be issued. Keep the Pramaan ID received via SMS.

Receive Life Certificate at CSC

There is no need to worry. Pensioners can visit their nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) or authorised bank branch for biometric authentication. Doorstep services through India Post Payments Bank are also available for eligible pensioners.

Don't Wait Until The Last Day

Once submitted, check the certificate's status online to ensure it has been accepted. Keep the acknowledgement safely.

A few minutes spent completing this annual requirement can save pensioners from unnecessary follow-ups and payment-related stress. Submit your Life Certificate before November 30 and keep your pension running smoothly.

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