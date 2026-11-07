Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Bhangarh Flyover In Guwahati

A massive fire broke out near the Bhangagarh flyover along GS Road in Guwahati on Saturday morning, gutting at least seven shops in the area. The incident triggered panic in the region as flames rapidly spread to adjoining establishments, destroying goods and belongings ahead of the Diwali festival.

The suspected gas cylinder leak is believed to have triggered the blaze at New City Dhaba, although the exact cause is yet to be officially established, according to ndtv. The incident caused extensive property damage worth lakhs of rupees. A loud blast was heard before the flames engulfed neighbouring shops, several of which were closed at the time of the incident.

Six fire tenders quickly arrived at the scene to initiate an emergency operation to control the blaze. Firefighters successfully brought the flames under control in about an hour, stopping the blaze from spreading to adjacent businesses.

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Detailing the situation, Bhangagarh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Saroj Doley stated that the police were alerted to the incident at around 9.30 am. Preliminary findings indicate that a leaking gas cylinder may have sparked the fire. Police confirmed that at least seven commercial establishments suffered damage in the blaze. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

Shopkeepers Allege Heavy Losses, Seek Compensation

The shopkeepers have demanded compensation for their losses, saying that years of hard work, savings and investment had been destroyed in the incident, leaving them facing significant financial difficulties. The affected traders have appealed to the authorities for justice and timely compensation.

Fire Before Diwali Deals Blow to Local Businesses

The incident comes just a day before Diwali, causing a major financial blow to the affected shop owners, when businesses typically expect increased customer activity and sales.

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While the exact cause of the fire and the total financial losses are yet to be officially determined, further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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