Delhi Pollution: Schools Go Hybrid Up To Class 5 As AQI Worsens Ahead Of Diwali

Schools across Delhi have been directed to switch to hybrid learning for students up to Class 5 as deteriorating air quality pushes the capital closer to the 'severe' pollution category ahead of Diwali. Under the new arrangement, physical classes will continue, but parents and students will have the option of attending lessons online wherever schools are equipped to offer remote learning.

The direction comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR amid concerns that pollution levels could worsen further. Delhi recorded a 24-hour average Air Quality Index of 382 on Friday, placing it in the 'very poor' category and close to the severe threshold.

Nonetheless, the hybrid-class order applies to government schools, government-aided institutions and recognised private schools under Delhi's Directorate of Education. Schools managed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment Board are also covered under the latest notification.

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Authorities have asked schools to inform parents about the arrangement and officials will conduct inspections to check compliance with the directions.

The move does not amount to a closure of schools. Students can continue attending classrooms physically, while families may choose online classes where that facility is available.

GRAP Stage III is generally associated with 'severe' air quality conditions, when AQI readings are in the 401-450 range.

However, authorities decided to impose the restrictions in advance after Delhi's AQI climbed to 382 on Friday and weather forecasts pointed to a possible further decline in air quality.

The CAQM cited adverse meteorological conditions and weak dispersion of pollutants while announcing the tougher measures. Forecasts also indicated that Delhi's air could enter the 'severe' category over the following days.

Moreover, hybrid classes up to Class 5 have been mandated in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar, which covers Noida and Greater Noida, under the Stage III framework. Other districts in the National Capital Region may also introduce similar measures depending on local pollution conditions.

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Under stage III GRAP multiple anti-pollution measures are implemented across Delhi-NCR. Several construction and demolition activities that are likely to generate dust face restrictions, including excavation, demolition work and road construction or repair activities. Certain essential and public-interest infrastructure projects are exempt from the curbs.

Restrictions apply to the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and specified NCR districts, barring permitted exemptions.

Mining operations and stone-crushing activities across the region are ordered to stop. Authorities can additionally consider allowing government, municipal and private offices to function with reduced physical attendance, with part of the workforce working from home.

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