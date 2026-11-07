Delhi vs Mumbai AQI On November 7: How Bad Is Air Pollution In Both Cities?

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'Very Poor' category on November 7, a day before Diwali, with several monitoring stations recording pollution levels in the 'Severe' category. Mumbai, meanwhile, recorded comparatively better air quality, although pollution levels continued to vary across the city.

According to the Delhi government's live air quality dashboard, the national capital recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 367 at 5 am on November 7. The dashboard showed that 22 monitoring stations had recorded 'Severe' air quality, with readings crossing the 400-mark.

Mumbai's air quality was considerably better, with readings across several monitoring stations falling in the 'Moderate' category, according to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology's Air Quality Early Warning System.

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Delhi's Air Quality Today

Delhi's average AQI stood at 367, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category, according to the city's live air quality monitoring dashboard. The data showed that several locations had recorded AQI readings above 400.

Among the worst-affected areas were IIT Delhi, where the AQI reached 445, Punjabi Bagh West at 434, Vivek Vihar at 428, Jahangirpuri at 422 and Mundka at 421. Other locations, including Rohini, RK Puram, Bawana, DTU, Narela and ITO, also recorded 'Severe' air quality.

The readings come a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect, as pollution levels worsened ahead of Diwali.

Mumbai's Air Quality Today

Mumbai recorded comparatively lower pollution levels on November 7, with several monitoring stations reporting AQI readings in the 'Moderate' category. According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology's monitoring system, readings at 1 am included 119 at Bandra-Kurla Complex, 121 at Colaba, 112 at Andheri East and 124 at Worli.

However, air quality was not uniform across the Mumbai metropolitan region. Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai recorded an AQI of 201, while Nerul reported 159 and Mahape recorded 134.

The readings indicate that while Mumbai's overall air quality was better than Delhi's, certain pockets continued to experience elevated pollution levels.

Delhi NCR- Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad

Air quality across Delhi-NCR also remained a concern, with several neighbouring cities recording elevated AQI levels.

According to the figures shared for November 7, Noida recorded an AQI of 284, while Gurugram's reading stood at 355. Ghaziabad recorded 286 and Faridabad reported an AQI of 347.

The readings placed Gurugram in the 'Very Poor' category, while Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad were in the 'Poor' category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), India's National Air Quality Index classifies air quality into six categories:

Good: 0-50

Satisfactory: 51-100

Moderate: 101-200

Poor: 201-300

Very Poor: 301-400

Severe: 401-500

An AQI reading in the 'Very Poor' or 'Severe' category can pose health risks, particularly for children, older adults and people with existing respiratory or heart conditions.

With Diwali approaching, residents in Delhi-NCR are advised to limit prolonged outdoor exposure and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during periods of high pollution.

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