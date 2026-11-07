SC Flags THIS As A Major Reason Behind Delhi's Worsening Air Pollution, Says 'AQI Touching 400'

The Supreme Court of India, on November 6, flagged vehicular emissions as a major contributor to worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR, expressing concern over the growing number of vehicles on roads and the ongoing persistent traffic congestion. The court's observations came as Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) approached the 400 mark, with the national capital witnessing a sharp deterioration in air quality ahead of Diwali.

A three judge bench, comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymala Bagchi and V Mohana, stressed that the pollution crisis required immediate, medium-term and long=term measures, adding that repeated judicial directions and restrictions would not provide a lasting solution. The court made the observations while hearing a suo motu case examining the regulatory framework for air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

"We keep talking, sometimes make statements and suggestions, but the point is that the AQI is already touching 400," the CJI stated, as cited by The New Indian Express.

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Supreme Court Flags Bumper-To-Bumper Traffic

The three-judge bench pointed to the heavy movement of vehicles between Delhi and neighbouring cities, including Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad.

"Look at the roads in Delhi, look at the roads connecting Delhi to the NCR region," CJI Surya Kant said, highlighting the volume of bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The Chief Justice also questioned why vehicular pollution continued despite the measures introduced by authorities, noting that the sheer number of vehicles on roads was a significant concern irrespective of whether they ran on petrol or diesel. He stated that vehicles registered in other states also enter the national capital, making it difficult to monitor their fuel type, emission standards and overall condition, The New Indian Express reported.

The bench further highlighted the lack of adequate public transport facilities, observing that people often depend on private vehicles because existing transport systems do not sufficiently facilitate their movement across the region.

Centre Lists Measures To Curb Pollution

Additional Solicitor General, Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre and other authorities, outlined the existing regulatory framework before the Supreme Court. The New Indian Express reported that the framework addressed five major sources of pollution including industrial emissions, vehicular pollution, construction and demolition dust, road dust, and stubble burning.

Bhati informed the court that several measures had already been introduced to tackle vehicular pollution. These include:

1. Restrictions on certain categories of vehicles: Authorities have introduced restrictions on the entry of vehicles that do not meet specified emission requirements.

2. Geo-tagging of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates: Pollution certificates are being geo-tagged to improve monitoring and enforcement.

3. Action against visibly polluting vehicles: Authorities are acting against vehicles emitting visible smoke, including those identified through complaints received on mobile applications and social media.

The government also told the court that restrictions on certain vehicles entering Delhi were among the steps being taken to reduce pollution. However, the bench questioned why vehicular pollution continued to remain a major problem despite these measures.

Stubble Burning Contributed 14% To Delhi Pollution

While vehicular emissions were the central concern during the hearing, the Supreme Court also discussed stubble burning as another contributor to Delhi-NCR's seasonal pollution. The bench emphasised the need to educate farmers about alternatives to burning crop residue.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the court as amicus curiae, cited the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) status report and said stubble burning accounted for 14% of Delhi's pollution on November 5. The court also discussed the possibility of creating economic incentives for the farmers.

The bench suggested that procurement agencies could purchase crop residue from farmers, with rates announced in advance, to make retaining and selling stubble financially beneficial. The bench also noted that stubble burning was reducing as the agricultural season progressed, although it could fluctuate over the coming days.

Delhi's AQI Nears Severe Category

Delhi's overall AQI settled at 391 on Friday, November 6, according to official data cited by The New Indian Express. Of the city's 59 monitoring stations, 30 recorded 'severe' air quality at 9 am, with Rohini registering the highest AQI at 475, followed by IIT Delhi at 472.

The court also highlighted the plight of daily wage earners and economically weaker sections, who are often forced to work outdoors despite worsening air quality.

The bench was also hearing a plea seeking school closures or hybrid classes whenever the AQI crosses a specified threshold, and said it would rely on expert opinion while considering the issue.

The Supreme Court said it would pass certain orders in the matter, which has been scheduled for further hearing on November 16, after the Diwali vacation.

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