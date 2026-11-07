Who Is Stephen Miller, Trump's New Chief Of Staff?

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that his Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, will step down from the role and be replaced by her deputy, Stephen Miller. The announcement comes after the Republican Party suffered a major setback in the midterm elections. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Miller, who currently serves as Deputy Chief of Staff, will take over the position from Monday, November 9, 2026. Wiles will move to the Trump Political Operation.

"I am pleased to announce that Mr Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026," Trump wrote.

He also praised Wiles for her work, saying she had done an "outstanding job" and thanking her for her service.

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Miller, 41, accompanied Trump on his trip to Florida on Friday. Speaking to reporters before departing the White House, Trump described Miller as someone who had been with him from the beginning.

"Stephen has been with me from the beginning. He gets it; very good politically," Trump said. "He'll do a great job. Great manager."

Trump also denied that the leadership change was linked to his party's poor performance in the midterm elections. "Not because of the election. It's just time," he said. "Sometimes you change. The election wasn't my election. I wasn't on the ballot."

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Who Is Stephen Miller?

Stephen Miller, 41, is one of Trump's closest and longest-serving advisers. He currently serves as Deputy Chief of Staff and holds the position of homeland security adviser. He is best known for shaping the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies.

Miller joined Trump's team during the 2016 presidential campaign as a speechwriter. Over the years, he has emerged as a key figure in the administration, particularly on immigration and border security.

Before joining Trump, Miller worked for former Republican Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama, who later became the US president's first attorney general.

Miller faced criticism following the fatal shooting of two protesters by immigration agents in January.

Miller's appointment comes amid reports that Trump is considering a broader shake-up of his Cabinet following the Republicans' losses in the midterm elections.

Some reports have suggested that the president could remove Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also reportedly considering his political future as he prepares for a possible presidential bid in 2028.

Meanwhile, Wiles is expected to remain part of Trump's political circle. According to the president's announcement, she will move to the Trump Political Operation. Wiles was Trump's first appointment after his 2024 election victory and made history as the first woman to serve as White House Chief of Staff.

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