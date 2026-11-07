Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Rajinikanth's Film's Earnings Fall 62% Amid Ramayana Buzz

Superstar Rajnikath's action drama, Jailer 2, continued its theatrical run, with the film's worldwide earnings crossing the Rs.821 crore mark. However, the movie's daily box office collections have witnessed a significant slowdown in its fourth week. With Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana going strong at the box office, the competition for screens and audience attention has intensified.

Jailer 2 has collected Rs.547.65 crore in total India gross collections, while the total India net collections are at Rs.468.25 crore so far. The movie has also slowed down significantly in the overseas markets, where it has earned Rs.276.60 crore in gross collections so far with the film collecting Rs.10 lakh on Day 23. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs.824.25 crore.

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Language-Wise Collection: Day 23

On Day 23, Jailer 2 collected a net of Rs.60 lakh across 619 shows with the Tamil version collecting Rs.45 lakh from 364 shows followed by the Telugu version earning Rs.9 lakh from 113 shows.

The Hindi version ran behind with a collection of Rs.5 lakh from 117 shows followed by the Kannada version making Rs.1 lakh from 25 shows.

Day-Wise Collection

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected an estimated Rs 60 lakh net in India on Day 23, Friday, November 6. The film's earnings declined 62.5% compared to the Rs 1.60 crore it collected on Day 22.

The movie opened on Day 1 with Rs 59.70 crore in India net collection. Day 2 followed with a collection of Rs 37.10 crore.

Its second-week collection stood at Rs 95.55 crore, marking a 71.4% decline from the opening week. The film's third-week earnings fell further to Rs 36.15 crore through Day 21.

On November 4, Day 21 of its theatrical run, Jailer 2 collected Rs 3 crore in India net earnings, according to Sacnilk. Its occupancy stood at 12% across 8,004 shows. With only Rs 60 lakh coming in on Day 23, the film's fourth-week performance has started on a subdued note.

The latest figures indicate that the film's box office momentum has slowed considerably following the arrival of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 film Jailer. The film features Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, alongside Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and other prominent actors.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, the film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film was released in theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

While Jailer 2 has already crossed the Rs 800 crore mark worldwide, its theatrical performance is now entering a slower phase as newer releases draw audiences to cinemas.

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