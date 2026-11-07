Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 2: Film Crosses Rs 220-Crore Mark, But Friday's Earnings Drop

Nitesh Tiwari-directed, Ramayana Part 1, movie has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office within its first two days of release. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the movie collected an estimated Rs 221.05 crore globally, driven by a strong opening in India and overseas markets.

According to box office estimates reports, the film earned approximately Rs 48.05 crore net in India on Day 2 across 23,316 shows.

However, its second-day collection witnessed a 25.9% decline compared with the opening-day India net of Rs 64.85 crore.

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The Hindi version continued to dominate the domestic box office, contributing Rs 35.50 crore on the second day. The Kannada version collected Rs 5.15 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 4.75 crore. Tamil and Malayalam versions added Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 1.15 crore, respectively, taking the total Day 2 India net collection to Rs 48.05 crore.

With its first two days of theatrical run, Ramayana gathered Rs 112.90 crore in India net collections, while its domestic gross stood at Rs 134.80 crore. Overseas markets contributed approximately Rs 35 crore in gross collections on Day 2, taking the film's cumulative overseas gross to Rs 86.25 crore.

Combining domestic and international earnings, the film's worldwide gross collection reached Rs 221.05 crore within two days. The figures underline the film's strong initial performance across multiple markets, despite the decline in its domestic collections on the second day.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres on November 5, 2026. The film features a cast that also includes Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Anupam Kher lending his voice to Jatayu.

Conceived as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana is among the major theatrical releases of the year. Its Rs 221.05 crore worldwide opening-weekend milestone marks a significant start, with the Hindi version emerging as its biggest domestic contributor.

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The film's subsequent box office performance will depend on audience response and its ability to sustain momentum over the coming days.

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