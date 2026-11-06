Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Rajinikanth’s Film Sees Nearly 50% Drop As Ramayana Takes Over

Superstar Rajnikath's action drama, Jailer 2, continued its theatrical run, with the film's worldwide earnings crossing the Rs.821 crore mark. However, the movie's daily box office collections have witnessed a significant slowdown in its fourth week. With Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana arriving in cinemas, the competition for screens and audience attention has intensified.

Jailer 2 has collected Rs.546.95 crore in total India gross collections, while the total India net collections are at Rs.467.65 crore so far. The movie has also performed strongly in overseas markets, where it has earned Rs.276.50 crore in gross collections so far with the film collecting Rs.50 lakh on Day 22 alone. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs.823.45 crore.

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Jailer 2: Language Wise Collection

On Day 22, Jailer 2 collected a net of Rs.1.60 crore across 2,976 shows with the Tamil screenings collecting Rs.1.30 crore from 2,493 shows.

The Telugu version collected Rs.22 lakh from 336 shows, while the Hindi version collected Rs.5 lakh from 103 shows on Day 22. The Kannada version made Rs.3 lakh from 44 shows according to Sacnilk's figures.

Jailer 2: Day Wise Collection Breakdown

The Rajinikanth-starrer opened in theatres on October 15, 2026. The film registered a strong opening week, collecting Rs 334.35 crore in India net earnings.

The movie opened on Day 1 with Rs 59.70 crore in India net collection. Day 2 followed with a collection of Rs 37.10 crore.

Its second-week collection stood at Rs 95.55 crore, marking a 71.4% decline from the opening week. The film's third-week earnings fell further to Rs 36.15 crore through Day 21. On November 4, Day 21 of its theatrical run, Jailer 2 collected Rs 3 crore in India net earnings, according to Sacnilk. Its occupancy stood at 12% across 8,004 shows

Ramayana's Arrival Puts Pressure On Jailer 2

The arrival of Ramayana on November 5 has added another challenge for Jailer 2, which is entering its fourth week in theatres. The new release, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has entered cinemas amid considerable anticipation. Its arrival is expected to influence screen allocation, particularly at single-screen theatres, where exhibitors may prioritise newer releases.

The impact of the new release is not limited to the number of screens. With a fresh film attracting moviegoers, Jailer 2 could find it increasingly difficult to maintain its daily collections during its fourth week.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth, whose peaceful life is disrupted by a new threat from the criminal underworld.

The film features Rajinikanth alongside Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi, among others. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film's music, while Vijay Kartik Kannan serves as the cinematographer.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Rs 821 Crore Earned, Ramayana Arrives To Test Rajinikanth's Record Run

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