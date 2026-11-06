Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Nayanthara-starrer Sees Modest Opening

Nayanthara-starrer Mookuthi Amman 2 began its theatrical run on Friday, November 6, 2026, with a modest opening at the Indian box office. The film has recorded initial collections of around Rs 14 lakh, with 273 shows, according to a Sacnilk report at the time of writing. The final count will be available at night.

The movie has recorded gross advance bookings of Rs 1.08 crore for its second day, Saturday, November 7, according to figures updated at 8:00 am IST on November 6.

The opening numbers are relatively modest for a film featuring a prominent star like Nayanthara. The film will therefore depend on positive word of mouth and audience response to improve its box office performance over the weekend.

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Directed by Sundar C, who also co-wrote the film with Venkat Raghavan, Mookuthi Amman 2 follows the story of a queen who sacrifices herself to protect her son, the prince, from invading enemies. The goddess Mookuthi Amman returns to save the child and confronts a mysterious woman representing a new evil force.

The sequel follows the 2020 fantasy comedy Mookuthi Amman, directed by RJ Balaji. The first film revolved around a television news anchor who joins forces with the titular goddess to expose a fraudulent godman.

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With its theatrical run now underway, the film's performance over the coming days will be crucial in determining whether it can gain momentum at the box office. Positive audience feedback and stronger weekend occupancy could help Nayanthara's film improve on its initial opening.

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