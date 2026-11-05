Sunny Deol's Hanuman Entry Creates Buzz As Diljit Dosanjh Sings Ramayana's New Song

Ramayana has given audiences a glimpse of Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, following the leak of a post-credit scene featuring the character.

'Sunny Deol's Hanuman Look Teased After Ramayana Post-Credit Leak'

Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. A post-credit scene featuring the character surfaced online after the film's release and quickly caught attention on social media.

Following the leak, the makers released the Shree Hanuman Chalisa song. The track features Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher.

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The music video keeps Sunny Deol's face hidden and instead shows a giant silhouette of Lord Hanuman. It gives audiences a glimpse of the character while keeping his look under wraps.

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'Breaking Down Sunny Deol's Hanuman Entry'

The post-credit scene begins with wild animals running through the jungle before Hanuman makes his presence felt. He is then seen flying through the sky as the chant of ‘Jai Shri Ram' plays in the background.

The scene keeps Sunny Deol's face hidden, maintaining the mystery around his portrayal of Hanuman. His entry comes towards the end of the film and sets up the character for the story ahead.

The devotional track further builds anticipation around Hanuman's introduction, with the five singers coming together for Shree Hanuman Chalisa.

'About Ramayana'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

The music is composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, while the screenplay is by Sridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari. Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film has a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

The first instalment was released on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The Indian version has a runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes. The film is titled Namit Malhotra's Ramayana in India and Ramayana: Rise of a Legend internationally.

The second part, earlier planned for Diwali 2027, has now been postponed to 2028.

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