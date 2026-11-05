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Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Hits China's Xinjiang Near Ladakh Border, Tremors Felt In Kashmir Valley

Kashmir lies in a seismically active part of the Himalayan belt, where tectonic movements can trigger earthquakes.

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Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Hits China's Xinjiang Near Ladakh Border, Tremors Felt In Kashmir Valley
(Photo: Unsplash)

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale reportedly struck China's Xinjiang region near the Ladakh border, with tremors felt in parts of the Kashmir Valley.

Preliminary reports noted that the tremors were felt at about 10:27 p.m. Residents stepped out of their houses and buildings as a precautionary measure.

Reports said people in some areas of the Kashmir Valley felt the shaking.

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The reported epicenter was in China's Xinjiang region near the Ladakh border. The tremors were felt in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, which lies in the seismically active Himalayan belt.

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The Himalayan region is prone to earthquakes, because of active tectonics that periodically shake the region.

Further details, including the confirmed magnitude and exact epicentre, are awaited from official seismic agencies.

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