In Days Of AI Jammu Railway Division Brings Back 25 Retired Staff To Improve Train Operations; Here's Why

In today's day of AI, where high speed trains are mostly automated for passenger convenience, the Jammu Railway Division has brought back 25 retired employees to strengthen passenger services, improve train operations and manage the anticipated festive-season rush. By taking advantage of the experience of former staff, the railway division is looking to improve and address operational issues.

The re-engaged employees will help in ticketing and reservation services, passenger grievance redressal and station management. Their expertise will support safer and more punctual train operations, particularly during periods of increased passenger traffic. According to railway officials, 19 retired employees have been assigned to the commercial department, while six have joined the operations department.

The recruitment exercise carried out by Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar is a first re-engagement of retired personnel since the Jammu Railway Division was established in 2025.

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Officials said the experienced employees would assist with train movement, shunting operations and other station-related responsibilities. They will mentor younger railway staff, helping transfer operational knowledge and improve efficiency. A three-member committee comprising Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Operations Manager Aarish Bansal and Senior Personnel Officer Seema V Verma conducted the selection process.

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Railway authorities said that the additional workforce will maintain service standards and streamline daily operations as passenger demand rises during the festive season, PTI reported.

Recently, the Jammu railway division announced that it would build two warehouses in Kashmir to boost agricultural trade. The Northern Railway has invited tenders to establish two warehouses near Anantnag and Pampore railway stations to improve storage facilities and enabling faster transportation of agricultural produce to major markets.

The proposed facilities are expected to benefit Kashmir's apple growers and saffron traders by providing storage infrastructure closer to railway stations. Officials said the warehouses could reduce loading and unloading expenses, minimise post-harvest losses and make transport of perishable produce swift.

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Private investors have been invited to develop and operate the warehouses under Indian Railways' Cargo Related Facility (CRF) policy, with a lease period of up to 25 years. The tenders have been made available through the Indian Railways E-Procurement System portal.

Moreover, the division had earlier invited tenders for a modern warehouse and storage facility at Bari Brahmana, on the outskirts of Jammu city. With the addition of the Anantnag and Pampore projects, Jammu and Kashmir will overall have three warehouses.

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