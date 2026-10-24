'Job Security vs High Pay': Here's Why One IT Professional Switched To Government Service

A post by Google software engineer Divya Porwal on Friday has sparked a discussion on X after sharing a conversation with a former corporate employee who switched to a government job.

Sharing the officer's views, Porwal wrote, “Job security is the biggest benefit. In IT, you can earn in 10 years what you might not earn in your entire career in a government job. UPSC is a different story, though. And don't assume every government employee earns black money. Only people at the top make that kind of money.”

She also shared the officer's advice that IT professionals could build a strong financial foundation by working in the sector for four to five years.

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Government Jobs Offer Job Security

The post triggered a wider discussion, with users pointing to differences in salaries, benefits, promotions and financial opportunities in both sectors.

Some argued that government employment offers more than job security. They highlighted allowances, healthcare, housing benefits and regular salary revisions. They also noted that salaries and benefits vary across Group A, Group B and Group C positions.

Myths About Government Jobs

Others said government employment does not automatically lead to wealth. One user shared that several members of their family worked in government jobs, yet they continued to live a middle-class life.

The comment challenged the stereotype that government employment automatically brings illicit wealth. Another user pointed out that many public-sector roles, including those in teaching and public services, may offer little opportunity for bribery.

Netizens Weigh IT Job Pros And Cons

Some users, however, felt that private-sector jobs offer better growth for people who keep learning new skills and adapt to changes. They argued that promotions and salary increases in government jobs may follow fixed schedules, which can limit individual career growth.

The discussion also highlighted the challenges faced by IT employees. One user noted that many people in the sector earn around Rs 3 lakh per year, pointing out that not every IT professional receives a high salary.

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UPSC Is No Easy Task

The difficulty of clearing the UPSC examination also came up in the discussion. Some users said comparisons between government and private jobs often ignore the hard work, preparation and competition involved in getting a prestigious government post.

Porwal also acknowledged that the officer viewed UPSC as a particularly difficult path as clearing the exam requires significant effort and preparation.

Which Career Path Is Better?

The discussion showed that both career options have their own advantages and challenges. Government jobs can offer greater stability and structured benefits, while IT jobs may provide higher earning potential for those who continue to improve their skills. Ultimately, salaries and career growth depend on the role, experience and individual choices.

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