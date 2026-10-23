Mumbai's Costly Surprises: Reddit Users Reveal The Most Ridiculous Things They've Paid For

Living in Mumbai can come with unexpected expenses, from expensive cab rides to overpriced food and parking fees. A Reddit thread has gone viral as users share the most ridiculous things they have paid for in the city, highlighting frustrating bills, emergency expenses and everyday purchases that felt far too expensive.

Rs 500 For A 400-Metre Auto Ride

One Reddit user, who started the discussion, recalled paying Rs 500 for an auto ride covering barely 400 metres each way. Heavy rain had flooded the roads, and the user was trying to get their daughter home from her playgroup. With other drivers refusing the trip, one auto driver eventually agreed to take them home.

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The user said the experience left them wondering whether to blame the driver for the high fare or the poor drainage that caused waterlogging after heavy rain.

Expensive Water And Food Bills

Overpriced drinks and meals were another common complaint. One user recalled paying Rs 300 for a bottle of premium water at a restaurant because they were thirsty and had no other option. Another Redditor said they had paid Rs 470 for a bottle of water and still felt annoyed about the expense days later.

Food prices also drew criticism. One user said they spent Rs 450 on a matcha drink, while another recalled paying Rs 300 for a small dessert after friends insisted on ordering it. A person also shared paying Rs 200 for six pieces of Kolkata-style gol gappe, admitting that although they enjoyed the food, the price felt excessive.

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Cab Rides And Parking Charges

Transport costs featured prominently in the discussion. One Reddit user recalled taking a regular black-and-yellow taxi from Dadar to Airoli late at night, expecting the fare to be around Rs 350–Rs 400. However, the meter had already reached Rs 600 before the taxi covered 15 kilometres, prompting the passenger to get out.

Another user said they paid Rs 1,200 for a late-night taxi ride from Churchgate to Goregaon, even though Uber had quoted around Rs 600. Others complained about paying Rs 200 for a short auto ride of 1.6 kilometres after accidentally reaching the wrong location near a concert venue.

Parking was another source of frustration, with users reporting charges of Rs 400 for 90 minutes in Colaba and Rs 1,100 for spending more than seven hours at Palladium mall.

Unexpected Salon Bills And Fines

Some users shared expenses they had not anticipated. One person recalled paying Rs 1,600 for a basic hair wash and blow-dry at a salon near Churchgate, far more than expected.

Others mentioned spending Rs 1,500 for an hour at a play zone, paying fines while travelling on Mumbai's local trains, and facing unexpected charges for building parking.

The Reddit thread highlights how navigating Mumbai's daily expenses can be an expensive affair, with even routine purchases and short trips leaving people paying more than they anticipated.

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