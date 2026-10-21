'Struggle Is Real': What Happens After Losing An IT Job? Reddit User Seeks Answers From Ex-Employees

Losing a job can be difficult, especially when finding another one takes months. However, some people use the setback as an opportunity to explore new careers or move to a different country.

A discussion on Reddit's career community has brought together people sharing their experiences after being fired from IT companies.

The discussion began when a user asked, “People who got fired from IT companies, how are you doing now?” The responses ranged from long job searches and lower salary hikes to career changes and unexpected success.

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'Struggle Is Real' For Job Seekers

Several Reddit users shared how difficult it had been to find new jobs. One person said they had been searching for three months, while another reported the same experience. A third user revealed that their job search had continued for six months.

Others found new jobs but had to settle for lower salary increases. One commenter said they secured another position within three months of losing their previous job. However, they received a hike of only 10%, compared with the 30% they would normally expect. Despite the difference, the user said it was not a major loss.

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Some people also chose to leave the corporate world. One Redditor said they were now working in their family business and were happy with the change. Another mentioned government jobs as an alternative, prompting other users to ask which jobs they had secured.

One Reddit user shared how losing a job during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 changed their career. After being fired, they decided to move to the UAE and eventually found a job in AI infrastructure and agentic AI.

The user said the growth of the AI industry had helped improve their financial situation. Their monthly remittance to India was now almost equal to their previous cost to company (CTC) in the country. Looking back, the Redditor wrote, “I'm glad I was fired.”

However, another commenter pointed out that the person had lost their job during a period of strong employment opportunities. The user added that the current job market was different, with layoffs affecting many professionals.

The discussion also included a user who claimed to have become a vice president, although they did not share more details.

The responses show that losing a job can lead to different outcomes. While some find new opportunities in fields such as AI, others spend months looking for work, accept lower salary increases or move into different careers. For many IT professionals, finding stability after losing a job remains a challenge.

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