'Are Entry Level Jobs Cooked’: Redditor Questions As AI Completes Rs 4,000 Task In 3 Hours For Free

A Redditor's post over the future of entry level jobs is going viral online after the user shared how artificial intelligence did a task in just three hours.

According to the viral post, the user shared that he was about to pay someone Rs 4,000 for a task. But then, he used AI and ended up doing the same task with the tool for free in just three hours.

“Are entry-level jobs cooked?”, the user said, referring to the popular internet slang that means something is done with.

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“I was about to pay a college student Rs 4,000 for 7-10 days of stock analysis work. Ended up automating the whole thing with Claude in just 3 hours. Makes me wonder how many entry-level job opportunities AI is already replacing without us even noticing,” the user posted last week.

According to his post, he was supposed to develop a stock-screening hypothesis. For this, he needed someone to do some research on the Screener platform.

“My task didn't require any finance knowledge, but for someone new, it could have taken around 7–10 days. One of my friends suggested automating the whole thing using AI. To be honest, I had already tried that earlier, but the hypothesis involved quite a bit of human judgement, and I was struggling to translate it into code. But on Sunday, I decided to give it another try. Spent around 3 hours working with Claude, refining the logic and fixing issues, and surprisingly, it managed to do the entire job just as I wanted,” the post read.

Reflecting on the incident, the user said that AI might be heavily subsidised right now, which leads people to argue that it won't be sustainable once companies start charging money.

“But even at standard API pricing, I doubt this entire task would have cost me more than a few hundred rupees. So that's Rs 4,000 that I would otherwise have paid someone, which I ended up saving…,” the user said.

He further noted that this was a small example but it made him think how many such small jobs have already disappeared due to AI.

“Do you guys think AI will eventually eat up the majority of entry-level jobs? Because in some ways, I feel it has already started….,” the post read.

As the post gained traction, some people agreed and shared similar sentiments about the future of work.

“Entry level jobs of the past are cooked, yes. Entry level jobs of the present and the future are gonna be very different,” a user commented.

Others said that they would not trust AI for jobs that need 100% accuracy as it can hallucinate.

Some also had differing views and noted that AI is likely to eliminate repetitive jobs.

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“AI affects some entry-level tasks, especially repetitive ones like stock analysis. However, it doesn't mean all these jobs will vanish….,” the user posted,

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